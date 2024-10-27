Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
'WHEN I'M PRESIDENT': Trump Pledges to Make McDonald's Ice Cream Machines 'Work Great Again'

Donald Trump’s well-known campaign slogan has taken on a humorous spin as he vowed to make McDonald’s ice cream machines “work great again.”

‘WHEN I’M PRESIDENT’: Trump Pledges to Make McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines ‘Work Great Again’

Donald Trump’s well-known campaign slogan has taken on a humorous spin as he vowed to make McDonald’s ice cream machines “work great again.” The former president shared this promise on his Truth Social platform, playing off a popular meme about the franchise’s notorious ice cream machine outages.

A Sweet Declaration

“WHEN I’M PRESIDENT THE MCDONALD’S ICE CREAM MACHINES WILL WORK GREAT AGAIN!” Trump declared in his post, which quickly garnered attention. Accompanying the message was an image of President Joe Biden smiling while wearing a MAGA hat and holding a large ice cream cone.

Within an hour, the post received over 150,000 likes on X, showcasing its popularity among his supporters.

Mixed Reactions Online

While many fans embraced the lighthearted promise, reactions varied. One user expressed their excitement, saying, “Bro you already had my vote but now I’m gonna take a few people with me to vote just because of this post.” Others were less impressed, with one commenting, “Kamala is literally gonna start shaking in fear if she reads this.”

Recent Campaign Stunt

This post follows Trump’s recent campaign appearance where he pretended to work behind the fry station at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. He has repeatedly referenced this staged event at his rallies, claiming it demonstrated his appeal and connection to fast food culture.

During that visit, Trump spent about 30 minutes making French fries and greeting customers, aiming to overshadow Vice President Kamala Harris, who he alleges falsely claimed to have worked at a McDonald’s in college. Harris has confirmed her summer job at a McDonald’s in Alameda back in 1983.

McDonald’s Responds

In response to the media attention, McDonald’s noted in a message to employees that they appreciated both Trump’s affection for their brand and Harris’s memories of working there. They emphasized the shared experiences many Americans have had with the franchise.

A Boost to His Campaign

At a recent rally, Trump boasted about the success of his McDonald’s stunt, claiming he received a congratulatory call from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. “I actually got a call from Sundar … he said, ‘sir, I just want to tell you what you did with McDonald’s was one of the single biggest events we’ve ever had at Google,’” Trump told the audience.

Despite his claims of 29,000 supporters surrounding the restaurant, social media users quickly pointed out the discrepancies, noting that the local population of Feasterville-Trevose is only around 24,657.

A Culinary Love Affair

Trump’s affinity for McDonald’s is well-known, with his son Donald Jr. recently stating that his father knows the McDonald’s menu better than Harris does.

Health Concerns Amid the Fun

While Trump enjoys the limelight of his fast food antics, the timing may not be ideal. Recent reports indicate a severe E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers, resulting in one death and 49 illnesses across ten states, as warned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Filed under

donald trump Ice cream machines mcdonalds
