Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ellen De Generes Shifts To Cotswolds, UK: Here’s A List Of Her ‘Celebrity’ Neighbours

Ellen DeGeneres, 66, started her house hunt in England early in October and quickly bought a property to which she fell in love.

Ellen De Generes Shifts To Cotswolds, UK: Here’s A List Of Her ‘Celebrity’ Neighbours

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have finally settled in the English countryside of Cotswolds. Leaving their life in Southern California behind, the couple has apparently made a significant lifestyle change for permanent settlement in the UK.

As per reports, Ellen DeGeneres, 66, started her house hunt in England early in October and quickly bought a property to which she fell in love. The couple was recently seen enjoying their local pub, The Farmer’s Dog, embracing their new surroundings.

The Countryside of Cotswolds

The Cotswolds stretches over six counties, from Oxfordshire to Gloucestershire, Somerset, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, and Wiltshire. There are the rolling hills, history, and relaxation found all over this region. The idyllic area has attracted high-profile residents for years, making it a hot spot for celebrity living.

Ellen’s ‘Celebrity’ Neighbours

Among Ellen’s and Portia’s potential neighbors are the following:

  • Victoria and David Beckham: The Beckhams own a $7.7 million estate near Soho Farmhouse. Their property includes a garden, pool, spa, and even a football pitch. In the Netflix documentary Beckham, David described their countryside retreat as a much-needed escape.
  • Kate Moss: The top model lives in a period house in west Oxfordshire, where she spends her days gardening and “wild swimming” in a secret spot reserved only for villagers, who moonbath at dusk beneath the stars.
  • Damien Hirst: The celebrated artist bought Toddington Manor in Gloucestershire in 2005 with plans to transform it into a family home and private art gallery. The property has had its renovations lambasted for being abandoned.
  • Jeremy Clarkson, whose Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm showcases his countryside life
  • Former Prime Minister David Cameron, who resides in a nearby village.
  • King Charles’s estate, Highgrove House, is also situated in Gloucestershire.

ALSO READ: I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

Filed under

COTSWOLDS Ellen De Generes hollywood
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Teen Gukesh Challenges Ding Liren In Historic Chess Showdown

Indian Teen Gukesh Challenges Ding Liren In Historic Chess Showdown

Chinese Man Fired After Napping In Company But Wins ₹41 lakh Compensation, Here’s How

Chinese Man Fired After Napping In Company But Wins ₹41 lakh Compensation, Here’s How

Eknath Shinde Elected As Leader Of Shiv Sena Legislature Party, Says Election Results Were ‘Unexpected’

Eknath Shinde Elected As Leader Of Shiv Sena Legislature Party, Says Election Results Were ‘Unexpected’

Mahayuti Leaders To Jointly Decide On Chief Minister: State BJP Chief

Mahayuti Leaders To Jointly Decide On Chief Minister: State BJP Chief

‘Missing’ Israel-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan Found Dead In Dead; Israel Condemns As ‘Antisemitic’

‘Missing’ Israel-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan Found Dead In Dead; Israel Condemns As ‘Antisemitic’

Entertainment

Saira Banu Breaks Silence On Divorce From AR Rahman, Here’s What She Said

Saira Banu Breaks Silence On Divorce From AR Rahman, Here’s What She Said

Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at the 2025 Auction in Jeddah

Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train Star ‘Faints’ On The Track At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox