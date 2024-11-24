Ellen De Generes Shifts To Cotswolds, UK: Here’s A List Of Her ‘Celebrity’ Neighbours

Ellen DeGeneres, 66, started her house hunt in England early in October and quickly bought a property to which she fell in love.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have finally settled in the English countryside of Cotswolds. Leaving their life in Southern California behind, the couple has apparently made a significant lifestyle change for permanent settlement in the UK.

As per reports, Ellen DeGeneres, 66, started her house hunt in England early in October and quickly bought a property to which she fell in love. The couple was recently seen enjoying their local pub, The Farmer’s Dog, embracing their new surroundings.

The Countryside of Cotswolds

The Cotswolds stretches over six counties, from Oxfordshire to Gloucestershire, Somerset, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, and Wiltshire. There are the rolling hills, history, and relaxation found all over this region. The idyllic area has attracted high-profile residents for years, making it a hot spot for celebrity living.

Ellen’s ‘Celebrity’ Neighbours

Among Ellen’s and Portia’s potential neighbors are the following:

Victoria and David Beckham: The Beckhams own a $7.7 million estate near Soho Farmhouse. Their property includes a garden, pool, spa, and even a football pitch. In the Netflix documentary Beckham, David described their countryside retreat as a much-needed escape.

Kate Moss: The top model lives in a period house in west Oxfordshire, where she spends her days gardening and “wild swimming” in a secret spot reserved only for villagers, who moonbath at dusk beneath the stars.

Damien Hirst: The celebrated artist bought Toddington Manor in Gloucestershire in 2005 with plans to transform it into a family home and private art gallery. The property has had its renovations lambasted for being abandoned.

Jeremy Clarkson, whose Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm showcases his countryside life

Former Prime Minister David Cameron, who resides in a nearby village.

King Charles’s estate, Highgrove House, is also situated in Gloucestershire.

ALSO READ: I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement