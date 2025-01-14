Exclusive: ‘Trump Likely To Turn Wildfires Into Political Issue,’ Says Former Diplomat Suresh Goel

The wildfires raging across Los Angeles have brought widespread destruction and chaos, with Governor Gavin Newsom emphasizing the need to avoid politicizing the disaster.

The wildfires raging across Los Angeles have brought widespread destruction and chaos, with Governor Gavin Newsom emphasizing the need to avoid politicizing the disaster. Newsom called for President-elect Donald Trump to visit the state to witness the severity of the situation firsthand. Despite Newsom’s efforts to steer clear of political debates, Trump has criticized the governor’s handling of the crisis.

Strong winds have exacerbated the fires, leading to hazardous air quality and the destruction of over 7,000 structures, including schools, churches, libraries, and local landmarks. While some progress has been made in containing the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, questions about water supply and resource allocation continue to stir controversy. A public health emergency has been declared, and evacuation orders have offered temporary relief to affected communities.

Insights from Experts and Eyewitnesses

Ambassador Suresh Goel, a former diplomat, shared his perspective on Trump’s potential response to the wildfires.

“Based on Trump’s history, it’s likely he will turn this into a political issue,” Goel said, adding that an inquiry into resource mismanagement is justified.

Goel compared the situation to what might occur in India, stating that the opposition would have demanded accountability, adding, “Such a loss of life and property is unpardonable.”

The financial implications of the wildfires are staggering, with estimates ranging from $100 to $150 billion. Addressing this, Ambassador Goel noted the importance of insurance systems in the U.S. but questioned whether the government could shoulder the burden.

“This raises moral and governance questions,” he remarked, emphasizing the complexity of rebuilding efforts.

On the Ground: Eyewitness Account

Jaswanth Gowda, an eyewitness from Los Angeles, described the devastation in vivid detail.

“Entire neighborhoods in Malibu and the Pacific Palisades have been reduced to ashes,” he said, estimating damages of over $40 billion. Gowda highlighted the environmental toll, noting that over 35,000 acres of land, including vital wildlife habitats, have been destroyed.

Smoke-filled air has led to widespread health issues, and many schools and offices remain closed. Despite limited resources, approximately 2,500 firefighters are battling the flames. Gowda expressed hope that the fire could be controlled in the coming days.

Gowda also shed light on residents’ concerns, particularly regarding firefighting resources. He pointed out that LA’s mayor had delayed a $17.5 million sanction for firefighting, leaving the city ill-prepared for such a large-scale disaster. “The firefighters were not ready for this level of destruction,” he explained, adding that rebuilding efforts would need immediate attention once the fires are extinguished.

A State in Crisis: What Lies Ahead?

The wildfires have highlighted critical issues, from resource allocation to the resilience of communities. As California grapples with the immediate and long-term consequences of this disaster, the need for unity and effective governance has never been more urgent.

