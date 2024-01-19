First image of Ram Lalla Idol inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The first images of the idol of Ram Lalla placed inside the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have surfaced ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event on January 22. A white cloth has been placed over the idol.

Amid shouts of “Jai Shri Ram,” the idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the Ram Mandir’s garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) on Thursday. About four hours were spent on the idol installation ceremony. The melody of vedic mantras created an auspicious ambiance around 1:20 p.m. when the Yajman [host] performed the Pradhan Sankalp, according to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The famous sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka created the massive, over 150 kilogram Ram Lalla statue, which shows a five-year-old Lord Ram. On January 22, the idol will be dedicated at the Temple.

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main guest during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. Along with prominent figures like politicians, businesspeople, saints, and celebrities, over 7,000 individuals are expected to attend, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, and chief strategist Mohan Bhagwat of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).