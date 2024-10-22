Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah Visits Family of Terror Attack Victim; Deputy CM Assures Support

Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary met the family of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, another victim of the Ganderbal Terror attack.

Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah Visits Family of Terror Attack Victim; Deputy CM Assures Support

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the home of Dr Shahnawaz Dar, who was killed by terrorists in Ganderbal on October 20, to offer his condolences. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary met the family of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, another victim of the attack, assuring them of the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns and condemning terrorism.

Choudhary expressed his sympathies, saying, “I met the father of the man, and I expressed my condolences… CM Omar Abdullah sent us here, so you can understand how hurt he is by this attack. The government would never want its people to be killed like this.”

He added, “We heard the feedback and demands of the family, and we will inform CM Omar Abdullah. We strongly condemn terrorism and will work to control it.”

Earlier in the day, the Counterintelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted searches across ten locations in Kashmir and detained seven suspects. The CIK recovered 14 mobile phones, one laptop, and incriminating material. The raids were conducted in districts such as Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam. The officials stated they had dismantled a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organisation “Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim” (TLM), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), reportedly operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as Baba Hamas.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also visited the construction site in Ganderbal where seven people were killed. The J&K Chief Minister too had expressed concern over security forces needing to remain alert as these attacks aim to destabilise the region.

The terrorists on late Sunday evening had gunned down a doctor and six other non-local workers at a construction site in Ganderbal. The incident has raised serious concerns over the security of people in the valley.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:  Omar Abdullah Resigns From Budgam And Retains Ganderbal constituency

Filed under

ganderbal terror attack Jammu and Kashmir omar abdullah
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Are Swing States Crucial to Winning U.S. Elections? Here’s What You Need to Know

Why Are Swing States Crucial to Winning U.S. Elections? Here’s What You Need to Know

India Strengthens Naval Capabilities With Launch Of Fourth Nuclear-Powered Submarine

India Strengthens Naval Capabilities With Launch Of Fourth Nuclear-Powered Submarine

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Four Killed, Three Injured In Tragic Bus-Autorickshaw Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Four Killed, Three Injured In Tragic Bus-Autorickshaw Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Atleast 10 Indigo, Vistara Flights Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Check List

Atleast 10 Indigo, Vistara Flights Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Check List

Entertainment

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold Claims

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox