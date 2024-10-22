Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah Visits Family of Terror Attack Victim; Deputy CM Assures Support

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the home of Dr Shahnawaz Dar, who was killed by terrorists in Ganderbal on October 20, to offer his condolences. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary met the family of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, another victim of the attack, assuring them of the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns and condemning terrorism.

Choudhary expressed his sympathies, saying, “I met the father of the man, and I expressed my condolences… CM Omar Abdullah sent us here, so you can understand how hurt he is by this attack. The government would never want its people to be killed like this.”

He added, “We heard the feedback and demands of the family, and we will inform CM Omar Abdullah. We strongly condemn terrorism and will work to control it.”

Earlier in the day, the Counterintelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted searches across ten locations in Kashmir and detained seven suspects. The CIK recovered 14 mobile phones, one laptop, and incriminating material. The raids were conducted in districts such as Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam. The officials stated they had dismantled a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organisation “Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim” (TLM), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), reportedly operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as Baba Hamas.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also visited the construction site in Ganderbal where seven people were killed. The J&K Chief Minister too had expressed concern over security forces needing to remain alert as these attacks aim to destabilise the region.

The terrorists on late Sunday evening had gunned down a doctor and six other non-local workers at a construction site in Ganderbal. The incident has raised serious concerns over the security of people in the valley.

(Inputs from ANI)

