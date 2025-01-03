Health Ministry Assures Public Over Human Metapneumovirus In China, No Alarm In India

India's health ministry has assured the public that there is no cause for alarm over the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China. The country has not seen a substantial rise in respiratory infections, and hospitals are well-prepared.

India’s health ministry responded on Friday to growing concerns about the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China, assuring citizens that there was no cause for alarm. Dr. Atul Goel, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), stated that India was closely monitoring the situation, but there was no substantial increase in respiratory infection cases, especially in December 2024. “There is no cause for alarm,” Dr. Goel confirmed, emphasizing that the data from India’s respiratory outbreaks did not show a significant rise in cases.

Winter is known to bring an increase in respiratory infections, and India’s healthcare system is fully prepared with adequate supplies and hospital beds to handle the seasonal surge. The health ministry continues to urge the public to follow standard precautions, such as avoiding close contact with individuals who have a cough or cold to prevent the spread of infections.

Meanwhile, in China, where the HMPV outbreak has sparked global concern, authorities downplayed the severity of the situation. A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, reassured the world that this year’s respiratory infections are less severe than those experienced in previous years. “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the northern hemisphere, but this year the diseases appear to be less severe and spread on a smaller scale compared to last year,” she explained. Additionally, the Chinese government stated that it was safe for foreign visitors to travel to China, emphasizing its commitment to public health and safety.

Despite the concerns raised internationally, China’s health ministry reassured the public and the global community that there was no immediate threat from the flu outbreak. The situation was under control, and health systems were prepared for the seasonal rise in infections. The Indian health ministry echoed these sentiments, ensuring that there was no significant increase in respiratory infections within the country and that hospitals were ready for the winter season’s typical health challenges.

As the situation unfolds, the focus remains on preventing the spread of respiratory infections by taking the usual precautions during the colder months. Health experts continue to advise the public to maintain good hygiene, avoid crowded places when ill, and stay informed about respiratory viruses, including HMPV.

ALSO READ: Jumped Deposit Scam: How To Protect Your Bank Accounts From The New UPI Scam?