Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Health Ministry Assures Public Over Human Metapneumovirus In China, No Alarm In India

India's health ministry has assured the public that there is no cause for alarm over the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China. The country has not seen a substantial rise in respiratory infections, and hospitals are well-prepared.

Health Ministry Assures Public Over Human Metapneumovirus In China, No Alarm In India

India’s health ministry responded on Friday to growing concerns about the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China, assuring citizens that there was no cause for alarm. Dr. Atul Goel, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), stated that India was closely monitoring the situation, but there was no substantial increase in respiratory infection cases, especially in December 2024. “There is no cause for alarm,” Dr. Goel confirmed, emphasizing that the data from India’s respiratory outbreaks did not show a significant rise in cases.

Winter is known to bring an increase in respiratory infections, and India’s healthcare system is fully prepared with adequate supplies and hospital beds to handle the seasonal surge. The health ministry continues to urge the public to follow standard precautions, such as avoiding close contact with individuals who have a cough or cold to prevent the spread of infections.

Meanwhile, in China, where the HMPV outbreak has sparked global concern, authorities downplayed the severity of the situation. A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, reassured the world that this year’s respiratory infections are less severe than those experienced in previous years. “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the northern hemisphere, but this year the diseases appear to be less severe and spread on a smaller scale compared to last year,” she explained. Additionally, the Chinese government stated that it was safe for foreign visitors to travel to China, emphasizing its commitment to public health and safety.

Despite the concerns raised internationally, China’s health ministry reassured the public and the global community that there was no immediate threat from the flu outbreak. The situation was under control, and health systems were prepared for the seasonal rise in infections. The Indian health ministry echoed these sentiments, ensuring that there was no significant increase in respiratory infections within the country and that hospitals were ready for the winter season’s typical health challenges.

As the situation unfolds, the focus remains on preventing the spread of respiratory infections by taking the usual precautions during the colder months. Health experts continue to advise the public to maintain good hygiene, avoid crowded places when ill, and stay informed about respiratory viruses, including HMPV.

ALSO READ: Jumped Deposit Scam: How To Protect Your Bank Accounts From The New UPI Scam?

Filed under

China Human Metapneumovirus WHO

Advertisement

Also Read

US Armyman Rented Tesla Cybertruck, Told Ex He Felt Like Batman Before Explosion

US Armyman Rented Tesla Cybertruck, Told Ex He Felt Like Batman Before Explosion

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13 When We First Met’

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13...

Watch | Novak Djokovic Honors Daughter’s Violin And Son’s Saxophone With Unique Victory Celebrations

Watch | Novak Djokovic Honors Daughter’s Violin And Son’s Saxophone With Unique Victory Celebrations

‘T’ For Terrorism, Not Tango: India Hits Back At Pakistan’s Tango Jibe

‘T’ For Terrorism, Not Tango: India Hits Back At Pakistan’s Tango Jibe

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Entertainment

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13 When We First Met’

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Now Sober Tom Holland Once Got On A Drunk Call With Disney CEO Which Sealed Spider-Man’s Fate In MCU

Now Sober Tom Holland Once Got On A Drunk Call With Disney CEO Which Sealed

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox