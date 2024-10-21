Here Is Why Liz Cheney Is Supporting Kamala Harris Over Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday campaigned alongside former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney near Philadelphia, urging suburban Republicans to reject Donald Trump’s candidacy, close to where Trump had worked at a McDonald’s the day before.

During their appearance, both Harris and Cheney reiterated their views on Trump’s involvement in the 2021 Capitol riot and condemned the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision that eliminated federal abortion rights, a ruling made possible by Trump’s appointment of three justices.

Harris in Pennsylvania

Harris addressed a small gathering in Malvern, Pennsylvania, noting the importance of democracy and the power that citizens have to shape the nation’s future through their votes.

Cheney, who often disagreed with Trump on foreign policy issues, asserted her commitment to conservative principles, stating that the essence of conservatism lies in upholding the Constitution. She urged voters to distinguish between a candidate faithful to the Constitution and Trump.

Trump visits McDonald’s

Trump commented on his recent visit to McDonald’s, explaining that what was intended to be a routine stop unexpectedly gained significant attention. He described the experience as a “beautiful monster” filled with “a lot of love.”

Additionally, Trump expressed his surprise regarding the number of early ballots cast in North Carolina, even in the face of Hurricane Helene’s impact. He mentioned that RNC chair Michael Whatley informed him that voters turned out in record numbers, including in areas severely affected by the hurricane.

Liz Cheney criticizes Donald Trump

Longtime Republican Liz Cheney recently campaigned today alongside Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.

In a recent interview with GBH News, Cheney referred to Harris as the only candidate for president demonstrating responsible leadership. She criticized former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, asserting that he has corrupted it.

Liz Cheney outlines her post-election plans

Cheney described the overturning of Roe v. Wade as a “devastating” event and outlined her post-election plans, which may include the creation of a “new” Republican Party. She emphasized the necessity of a party that advocates for strong national defense, American leadership globally, limited government, and low taxes—principles she believes were once fundamental to Republican ideology.

Read More: Can Kamala Harris Beat Donald Trump? Here Is What Latest Polls Show