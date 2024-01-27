High-Stakes Meeting in Bihar Amidst Speculation Over Nitish Kumar's Political Move

In a crucial turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Vinod Tawde announced that a meeting of Bihar BJP leaders has been scheduled in Patna over the weekend to deliberate on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting gains significance amidst speculations that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may be considering a return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a coalition he parted ways with in 2022 to form the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ with the opposition.

Vinod Tawde stated, “There is a meeting of Bihar BJP leaders to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The state executive meeting of Bihar BJP has been called on 27th and 28th January in Patna.” He further highlighted that the state BJP committee, along with MLAs and MPs, will convene to strategize for the crucial electoral battle.

The political landscape in Bihar has been rife with speculation over Nitish Kumar’s potential political move, with hints of a realignment with the NDA. Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, a key figure in the state, expressed doubts about the longevity of the ruling Mahagathbandhan government, citing Nitish Kumar’s critical statements against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Manjhi suggested that Nitish Kumar might consider contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently or aligning with another alliance.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi hinted at the possibility of reviving ties with Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) (JDU). “We are keeping an eye on all the developments, and if needed, an appropriate decision will be taken. No door is permanently closed in politics, and the door can be opened if needed,” remarked Sushil Modi, indicating the fluidity of political alliances.

Nitish Kumar, who parted ways with the BJP in 2022, took the initiative of uniting opposition forces against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party. However, recent developments have triggered speculation about his potential return to the NDA fold.

The situation escalated when Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav, criticized the JDU’s ideology in a social media post, exposing internal rifts within the ruling alliance.

If Nitish Kumar decides to cross over, it would mark the fourth time he has switched political allegiances. With 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly, the political landscape includes the RJD with 79 MLAs, followed closely by the BJP with 78, the JD(U) with 45, the Congress with 19, the CPI (M-L) with 12, and smaller parties contributing to the complex political equation.

As Bihar BJP leaders gather for the crucial meeting, the political future of the state hangs in the balance, with the potential for significant realignments and strategic decisions that could shape the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.