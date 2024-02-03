Hollywood Icon Carl Weathers, Renowned for 'Rocky' & 'The Mandalorian,' Passes Away at 76

Hollywood actor Carl Weathers, famed for his memorable roles in ‘Rocky’ alongside Sylvester Stallone and as Greef Karga in ‘The Mandalorian,’ has sadly passed away at the age of 76. The news was reported by Deadline, a prominent US-based media outlet.

Weathers, born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with a career spanning over 50 years. His family released a statement announcing his peaceful passing in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. The statement, shared by Deadline, described Weathers as an “exceptional human being” who contributed significantly to film, television, the arts, and sports.

Best known for portraying Apollo Creed, the heavyweight champion of the world in the iconic ‘Rocky’ series, Weathers played a pivotal role in the franchise, bringing the character to life in ‘Rocky II’ (1979), ‘Rocky III’ (1982), and ‘Rocky IV’ (1985). Creed’s tragic demise in the ring against Russian heavyweight Ivan Drago became a memorable moment in cinematic history.

Weathers also ventured into the Star Wars universe, captivating audiences as Greef Karga, the head of the Bounty Hunters Guild, in the Disney+ Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian.’ His portrayal earned him recognition across generations.

In addition to his work in the ‘Rocky’ franchise and ‘The Mandalorian,’ Weathers made a lasting impact on Hollywood with roles in the 1987 action-thriller ‘Predator’ and a memorable character in Adam Sandler’s comedy ‘Happy Gilmore.’

The passing of Carl Weathers is mourned not only in the film industry but also by fans worldwide. He is remembered as a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend. The legacy he leaves behind encompasses a remarkable career that resonates with audiences spanning multiple generations.