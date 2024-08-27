Hundred Bengali Artists Demand Safer Workplaces In Its Petition To State Panel, Rupa Ganguly & Swastika Included

In the light of recent rape and murder of 31 year old doctor at RG Kar Hospital, over a hundred female artists from the Bengali film industry submitted a letter to the state-run Tele Academy on Tuesday, calling for improved safety measures in the workplace.

In the light of recent rape and murder of 31 year old doctor at RG Kar Hospital, over a hundred female artists from the Bengali film industry submitted a letter to the state-run Tele Academy on Tuesday, calling for improved safety measures in the workplace.

The letter, which was also sent to the Eastern India Motion Picture Association and the West Bengal Motion Picture Artistes Forum, included signatures from several prominent figures such as director Aparna Sen, actors Rupa Ganguly, Swastika Mukherjee, Paoli Dam, Sohini Sarkar, Sohini Sengupta, Bidipta Chakraborty, Chaitali Dasgupta, Anuradha Ray, and Shakuntala Barua, as well as scriptwriter Meghatithi Banerjee.

The petition expressed deep shock and outrage over the brutal crime, stating ‘People of West Bengal, along with the entire nation, have been deeply disturbed by the recent torture and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata. It is commendable to see the entertainment industry—comprising theatre artists, technicians, musicians, makeup artists, dancers, choreographers, and screenwriters—protesting fervently.’

Lack Of Action Within Entertainment Industry

However, the letter highlighted the lack of action within the industry itself, noting, “It is concerning that many have yet to address the ongoing sexual abuse, harassment, and violence within our own workplaces. Women in the Bengali film, web, and television sectors face daily instances of sexual abuse and are frequently exposed to stories of abuse against women, children, and marginalized individuals.”

Further, the letter written by Women’s Forum for Screen Workers also criticized the absence of effective support systems to prevent, address, and redress sexual harassment.

Moreover, it also pointed out the lack of open discussions about sexual abuse and the significant gap in information and advocacy related to occupational safety, health, and workers’ social security.

Comply With Sexual Prevention Laws

The artists also called for the establishment of statutory structures to comply with sexual harassment prevention laws, including the creation of safe work environments and the formation of Internal Complaints Committees for employers with seven or more workers.

They also demanded a robust whistle-blowing mechanism for reporting sexual exploitation in exchange for work opportunities.

Concluding their letter with this line, they affirmed “Employers in all sectors, including television, web platforms, and the film industry, must ensure the dignity and safety of their workers. The entertainment industry should be no exception.”