Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: DNA and Forensic Reports Indicate Sole Involvement of Sanjay Roy, CBI to Consult AIIMS For Further Opinion

In a significant development related to Kolkata Rape & Murder case, both DNA and forensic reports point solely to Sanjay Roy in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

According to CNN-News18, citing sources, no evidence has emerged suggesting the involvement of any other individuals in the crime.

To further deal with the matter, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plans to consult experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a final opinion.

Further, the polygraph tests conducted on Roy, former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and five others have not revealed any leads about other possible participants in the crime. Reveals Officials familiar with the matter.

According to CNN-News18 sources, the polygraph test on Roy was conducted to establish whether anyone else was with him in the seminar hall at RG Kar during the crime. As per the CCTV footage, Roy was entering RG Kar alone at 4:03 am on August 9.

Although polygraph results are not admissible in court, the test was conducted to explore any potential leads Roy might not have disclosed during interrogation.

Meanwhile, a civic volunteer named Saurabh Bhattacharya recently revealed to CBI, that Roy visited two red-light areas—Sonagachi and Chetla—on August 8 and solicited sex from two women. One of these women is known to Roy, while the other is a married woman Roy refers to as his girlfriend.

