Friday, August 23, 2024

India and US Discuss Energy Collaboration to Strengthen Bilateral Partnership

India and US Discuss Energy Collaboration to Strengthen Bilateral Partnership

Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal, along with Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister Shripad Naik, held a meeting with a US delegation on Thursday to discuss energy collaboration between the two countries. The meeting highlighted the longstanding bilateral partnership and the shared commitment to a ‘clean’ energy future that promotes economic growth and development.

The Power Minister emphasized India’s dedication to strengthening this partnership, particularly under the ‘Power & Energy Efficiency Pillar’ of the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP). H.E. John Podesta, leading the US delegation, acknowledged India as a valuable partner and discussed opportunities for collaboration in clean energy, energy storage systems, and energy efficiency.

Both sides explored technical exchanges to upgrade grid transmission, policy consultations, and potential financial support for modernization efforts. They also discussed enhancing manufacturing capacity, including state-to-state partnerships on long-duration energy storage studies and grid-scale battery storage solutions. The discussions underscored the importance of policies and projects aimed at increasing India’s capacity to produce and export high-efficiency air conditioning systems and fans.

addBlock

Recent Post

Kolkata Rape-Murder Accused Sanjay Roy’s Psychoanalytic Profiling Reveals Perverse Tendencies

Kolkata Rape-Murder Accused Sanjay Roy’s Psychoanalytic Profiling Reveals Perverse Tendencies

PM Modi and Tusk Elevate Bilateral Ties to Strategic Partnership with Focus on Defence, Trade, and Technology

PM Modi and Tusk Elevate Bilateral Ties to Strategic Partnership with Focus on Defence, Trade,...

Volcano Erruption In Southwestern Iceland, Releasing Red Hot Lava And Smoke

Volcano Erruption In Southwestern Iceland, Releasing Red Hot Lava And Smoke

Tripura CM Manik Saha Calls for Public Support in Ongoing Flood Relief Efforts

Tripura CM Manik Saha Calls for Public Support in Ongoing Flood Relief Efforts

Two Families Killed In Landslide In Tripura

Two Families Killed In Landslide In Tripura

Free Visas Access To 35 Countries Including India From Oct 1

Free Visas Access To 35 Countries Including India From Oct 1

Body of 10-Year-Old Girl Found in Kolhapur Sugarcane Field: Police Suspect Sexual Assault

Body of 10-Year-Old Girl Found in Kolhapur Sugarcane Field: Police Suspect Sexual Assault

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox