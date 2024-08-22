India and US Discuss Energy Collaboration to Strengthen Bilateral Partnership

Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal, along with Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister Shripad Naik, held a meeting with a US delegation on Thursday to discuss energy collaboration between the two countries. The meeting highlighted the longstanding bilateral partnership and the shared commitment to a ‘clean’ energy future that promotes economic growth and development.

The Power Minister emphasized India’s dedication to strengthening this partnership, particularly under the ‘Power & Energy Efficiency Pillar’ of the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP). H.E. John Podesta, leading the US delegation, acknowledged India as a valuable partner and discussed opportunities for collaboration in clean energy, energy storage systems, and energy efficiency.

Both sides explored technical exchanges to upgrade grid transmission, policy consultations, and potential financial support for modernization efforts. They also discussed enhancing manufacturing capacity, including state-to-state partnerships on long-duration energy storage studies and grid-scale battery storage solutions. The discussions underscored the importance of policies and projects aimed at increasing India’s capacity to produce and export high-efficiency air conditioning systems and fans.