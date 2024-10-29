Bündchen has two other children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, from her previous marriage to Tom Brady, whom she informed about her pregnancy before the news became public.

According to recent reports, Gisele Bündchen is eagerly preparing for her third child’s arrival with plans for a home birth. The 44-year-old Brazilian model is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor she has been dating seriously for over a year.

Insiders say that Bündchen, who resides in Miami, is thrilled about this new stage in her life, adding that she considers herself “very lucky” to have found Valente.

The couple reportedly began as friends before their relationship turned romantic last year. Bündchen is said to be several months into her pregnancy, feeling healthy and happy, and the two have chosen not to learn the baby’s gender until the birth.

Gisele Bündchen was first romantically linked to Joaquim Valente on November 22, after he joined her and her children on a vacation in Costa Rica. While their relationship officially began in June 2023, she initially denied any romantic involvement with the jiu-jitsu instructor, as their trip happened shortly after her split from Tom Brady.

The pair initially kept their relationship low-profile, but by February, sources revealed that they were “deeply in love.” According to an insider, “They were keeping things quiet, but lately, they’ve shown more affection publicly.” In March, Bündchen hinted about her relationship with Valente in an interview with Robin Roberts but emphasized her desire to keep her personal life “private.”

Brady, 47, has not publicly commented on the news but did share a reflective post on social media featuring lyrics from The Chicks’ song “Landslide,” just hours after the news broke. This development comes nearly two years after Bündchen and Brady announced their separation after 13 years of marriage.