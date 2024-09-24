Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

JSW Group Confirms Commitment To Rs 40,000 Cr EV Project In Odisha

The JSW group has clarified that it is not withdrawing its proposed Rs 40,000 crore electric vehicle (EV) and battery project from Odisha, despite media speculation.

JSW Group Confirms Commitment To Rs 40,000 Cr EV Project In Odisha

The JSW group has clarified that it is not withdrawing its proposed Rs 40,000 crore electric vehicle (EV) and battery project from Odisha, despite media speculation about a potential shift to Maharashtra. Ranjan Nayak, executive vice president of corporate strategy, reassured that the company remains committed to the project.

This confirmation follows reports suggesting that the JSW group might relocate its EV and battery manufacturing plans from Odisha. The company had previously signed a memorandum of understanding with the Odisha government on February 10, 2024, to establish an integrated EV and battery manufacturing facility.

The project involves setting up an EV vehicle and component manufacturing plant in Naraj, Cuttack district, alongside a copper smelter and lithium refinery in Paradip, Jagatsinghpur district. It includes a 50 GWh EV battery plant and associated component manufacturing units.

The memorandum of understanding was facilitated by a special incentive package approved by the state cabinet to support the group’s ambitious plans. Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Swain stated that the state government is actively engaging with the JSW group to ensure the successful implementation of the EV project.

 

Filed under

EV JSW group odisha

Also Read

Switzerland: Several Arrested Over Suspected Deaths Involving Suicide Capsule’

Switzerland: Several Arrested Over Suspected Deaths Involving Suicide Capsule’

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live Updates: Security Beefed Up In Rajouri

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live Updates: Security Beefed Up In Rajouri

SC Seeks Response From 11 States On Plea Asking Setting Up Of RTI Portals

SC Seeks Response From 11 States On Plea Asking Setting Up Of RTI Portals

Watch: Mice Found On Siddhivinayak Temple Prasad Packets, Trust Denies

Watch: Mice Found On Siddhivinayak Temple Prasad Packets, Trust Denies

“Coach Sridhar: My Top Goal Is To Bring PV Sindhu Back To The Podium!”

“Coach Sridhar: My Top Goal Is To Bring PV Sindhu Back To The Podium!”

Entertainment

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over Sexual Assault

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful Music

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox