Macron and Modi's UPI Moment at Hawa Mahal in Jaipur

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to land in Jaipur and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit includes a tour of Amber Fort, a road show called Shobha Yatra to Hawa Mahal, and transactions through UPI during local shopping. The visit culminates in a dinner at Rambagh Palace before Macron heads to Delhi as the chief guest for Republic Day, marking the conclusion of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership. The pink city is adorned with posters of both leaders in anticipation of this significant visit. At Amber Fort, he will receive a cultural welcome and will also witness a small exhibition of local artefacts at Amber Fort’s Diwan-i-Khas.

Post his visit to Amber Fort, the French President will dash towards Jantar Mantar, where he will be greeted by Prime Minister Modi and shown the ancient Indian astronomical prowess.

At Jantar Mantar, PM Modi and President Macron will board a vehicle designed for a road show called Shobha Yatra, which will terminate near Hawa Mahal, where both leaders will also have photo opportunities. On this occasion, a French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators.

Macron will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon’ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu,

Notably, Macron has previously been in India on a state visit in March 2018 and on an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit. Moreover, he has welcomed PM Modi to France on four occasions.

During his visit, Macon will be accompanied, among others, by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (Culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Macron’s state visit marks France’s sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India’s Republic Day.