Macron in Jaipur for Roadshow with PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Jaipur on Thursday for his two-day state visit to India, where he will also serve as the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade 2024. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma welcomed him upon arrival at Jaipur International Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Macron to be the chief guest, marking the culmination of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership. The visit includes tours of the Amber Fort and the Pink City, along with bilateral meetings and participation in Republic Day celebrations. The trip aims to strengthen the strategic partnership outlined in the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended an invitation to the French president to be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

The pink city has been decked up with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron.

Macron will begin his visit by touring the Amber Fort. Later, he will be received by PM Modi, and the two leaders are scheduled to tour the pink city together.

Macron will tour Amber Fort and interact with artisans, stakeholders in Indo-French cultural projects, as well as students. Thereafter, he will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders will visit a few landmarks of the Pink City together, including Jantar Mantar, according to an official statement.

Later in the evening, he will visit Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal, following which PM Modi and the French president will hold a bilateral meeting at Taj Rambagh Palace.

A French armed forces contingent is participating in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators.

Later on January 26, President Macron will attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest. Macon is being accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Macron’s state visit marks France’s sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India’s Republic Day.