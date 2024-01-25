Macron's Jaipur Visit Marks Republic Day Celebrations

French President Emmanuel Macron, serving as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, is scheduled to arrive in Jaipur today. This visit marks the culmination of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Preceding the French President’s arrival, Jaipur, also known as the pink city, has been adorned with posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron. Macron’s itinerary includes a tour of the Amber Fort, where he will engage with artisans, stakeholders in Indo-French cultural projects, and students. Following this, he will join Prime Minister Modi in exploring various landmarks of the Pink City, including Jantar Mantar.

President Macron is in India as the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, upon the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. During the Republic Day parade, a French armed forces contingent will participate, showcasing joint efforts alongside Indian troops and aviators.

The visit will feature in-depth bilateral talks between Macron and Modi following their city tour. On January 26, President Macron is set to attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest, followed by participation in the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and a State Banquet hosted by the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu.

Notably, this visit holds significance as it is Macron’s sixth participation, the highest among other nations, as the chief guest on India’s Republic Day. It comes months after Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Paris on France’s Bastille Day in July 2023.

President Macron’s visit aims to strengthen the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership, as outlined in the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap” agreed upon during their meeting in Paris on July 14. The two leaders will discuss advancing cooperation and finalizing new initiatives under the three pillars of the roadmap.

The first pillar focuses on strategic autonomy, with close cooperation in the defense sector and contributions to international peace and security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. The second pillar emphasizes partnerships for the planet, addressing challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and poverty eradication. The third pillar signifies partnership for the people, with a commitment to creating more opportunities for Indian students, artists, investors, and tourists.

Macron’s visit underscores France’s dedication to fostering ties with India, promoting business collaborations, and encouraging cross-investments through initiatives like the “Make It Iconic” nation-branding campaign, which prioritizes India. The visit aligns with the spirit of mutual trust and enduring friendship that characterizes Indo-French relations.