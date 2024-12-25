Maha Kumbh 2025: Three-Tier intelligence System Installed for Pilgrim’s Safety

To further strengthen cyber safety for pilgrims arriving from all over the world, the administration has introduced intensified cyber patrolling and robust cybersecurity measures.

The Kumbh Mela administration has deployed a strong three-tier intelligence system to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the Mahakumbh 2025, which is going to start from January 13.

Checkpoints have been set up in various places to ensure the identification of visitors entering the Mela grounds. In addition, underwater drones have been installed in the Sangam area to monitor underwater activities. Security at temples and important sites across Mahakumbhnagar has also been enhanced, especially during New Year celebrations.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mahakumbh Nagar, Rajesh Dwivedi, said that the administration is committed to maintaining a hi-tech security framework. Advanced measures like AI-powered cameras, drones, anti-drones, and tethered drones have been deployed for surveillance.

River Traffic Management

The Jal police have introduced a comprehensive system of river traffic management across 12 kilometres of Ganges. This will encompass managing more than 4,000 boats by floating river line dividers and islands with two-way traffic flows at Sangam.

Deputy SP, Jal Police, Avneesh Yadav, said, “The stretch, along with 50 bathing ghats, has been secured. A water barricading system with floating blocks and nets has been put in place to avoid any untoward incidents.”.

In order to provide more robust safety measures of water, 25 Indian Navy Marine divers along with teams of PAC, SDRF, and NDRF are also deployed there. Rescue and management of operations would be handled by 750-800 trained personnel from 10 companies of PAC, 150 members of SDRF, 12 NDRF teams, and 35 Jal Police divers.

There will be a floating traffic control station and 17 sub-stations put in place across the 12-kilometer stretch, and there will be islands at 10 to 20 meters distance intervals based on traffic density.

More Safety Measures

The Indian Army has also proposed a jetty between Saraswati Ghat and Qila Ghat as a support measure for existing safety measures.

Prayagraj Navik Sangh president Lal Nishad confirmed that boat owners, more than 6,000, have been informed about safety instructions issued by the Mela administration.

ADM (Mahakumbh) Vivek Chaturvedi announced a 50% hike in the fare of boats after holding a meeting with the administration and the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association to address long-pending demands.

