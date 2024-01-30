Manoj Jha, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), expressed concerns on Tuesday about the lack of transparency in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) questioning of his party leaders. He alleged that headline management is occurring under the instructions of the BJP’s top leadership. Jha stated, “There is a lack of transparency. Questioning is taking place, headline management is happening.” He also suggested that there is political anxiety among the Prime Minister and Home Minister, and attempts are being made to downplay the situation. Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader, appeared before the ED regarding the Land-for-job case. The ED had filed a prosecution complaint on January 1, 2024, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against several individuals, including Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Yadav, in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam.