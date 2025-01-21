Mano Akkineni Passes Away: Sudha Kongara’s Emotional Tribute To Her Friend

Renowned Tamil film producer Mano Akkineni passed away in Chennai two days ago, leaving the industry in mourning. Known for her significant contributions to Tamil cinema, Mano Akkineni worked on notable projects like Ajith Kumar’s “Kireedam”, Madhavan’s “13B: Fear Has a New Address”, and Sudha Kongara Prasad’s debut film “Drohi”, which starred Vishnu Vishal and […]

Director Sudha Kongara Prasad, celebrated for her films “Soorarai Pottru” and “Sarfira”, paid an emotional tribute to her friend and producer. Sharing a throwback photo with Mano Akkineni and Salman Khan at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse in 2008, Sudha expressed her heartfelt grief. “My first producer and my best friend. RIP Mano Akkineni. And may you shine as bright amongst the stars above as you did when you shone on this earth,” she wrote.

Sudha credited Mano as her biggest supporter, revealing that Mano often watched her first cuts and was her first audience. “This film I’m doing today I dedicate to you, Mano, because I know you will be watching my every move as one of the biggest lovers of cinema,” she added.

The director also shared the poster of her debut film, “Drohi,” produced by Mano Akkineni, reminiscing about their long journey together. Mano had worked as an executive producer in “Kireedam” and a line producer for “13B”, further showcasing her dedication to the craft.

