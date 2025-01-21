Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mano Akkineni Passes Away: Sudha Kongara’s Emotional Tribute To Her Friend

Renowned Tamil film producer Mano Akkineni passed away in Chennai two days ago, leaving the industry in mourning. Known for her significant contributions to Tamil cinema, Mano Akkineni worked on notable projects like Ajith Kumar’s “Kireedam”, Madhavan’s “13B: Fear Has a New Address”, and Sudha Kongara Prasad’s debut film “Drohi”, which starred Vishnu Vishal and […]

Mano Akkineni Passes Away: Sudha Kongara’s Emotional Tribute To Her Friend

Renowned Tamil film producer Mano Akkineni passed away in Chennai two days ago, leaving the industry in mourning. Known for her significant contributions to Tamil cinema, Mano Akkineni worked on notable projects like Ajith Kumar’s “Kireedam”, Madhavan’s “13B: Fear Has a New Address”, and Sudha Kongara Prasad’s debut film “Drohi”, which starred Vishnu Vishal and Srikanth.

Director Sudha Kongara Prasad, celebrated for her films “Soorarai Pottru” and “Sarfira”, paid an emotional tribute to her friend and producer. Sharing a throwback photo with Mano Akkineni and Salman Khan at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse in 2008, Sudha expressed her heartfelt grief. “My first producer and my best friend. RIP Mano Akkineni. And may you shine as bright amongst the stars above as you did when you shone on this earth,” she wrote.

Sudha credited Mano as her biggest supporter, revealing that Mano often watched her first cuts and was her first audience. “This film I’m doing today I dedicate to you, Mano, because I know you will be watching my every move as one of the biggest lovers of cinema,” she added.

The director also shared the poster of her debut film, “Drohi,” produced by Mano Akkineni, reminiscing about their long journey together. Mano had worked as an executive producer in “Kireedam” and a line producer for “13B”, further showcasing her dedication to the craft.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Filed under

Mano Akkineni

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘I am very happy’ Sudha Murty Praises Arrangements At Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘I am very happy’ Sudha Murty Praises Arrangements At Prayagraj

Supreme Court To Hear On January 22 Plea Of Tahir Hussain Seeking Interim Bail

Supreme Court To Hear On January 22 Plea Of Tahir Hussain Seeking Interim Bail

Will TikTok Have A New CEO If Donald Trump Agrees To Buy App Amid Ban Controversy?

Will TikTok Have A New CEO If Donald Trump Agrees To Buy App Amid Ban...

‘Women Are Exposing Their Bodies And Doing Exercise’ Kerala Islamic scholar Faces Backlash Over His Remarks

‘Women Are Exposing Their Bodies And Doing Exercise’ Kerala Islamic scholar Faces Backlash Over His...

Fire At Turkish Ski Resort Kills 66, Injures 51: Investigation Underway

Fire At Turkish Ski Resort Kills 66, Injures 51: Investigation Underway

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At His Top Movie Songs

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At His Top Movie Songs

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His Birth Anniversary

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got Fans Thrilled

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox