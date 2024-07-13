PM Modi Arrives At The Ambani Wedding, Gives Blessing To The Newly-Wed Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Ashirwad event, gives blessing to the newly wed couple.

After an extravagant marriage ceremony, the Amabnis have arranged ‘Shubh-aashirvaad’ for the newly married Anant and Radhika Ambani. And aafter much speculations whether Prime Minister Modi will attend the ceremony or not, as he was also in Mumbai for the Inauguration projects in Mumbai, he finally arrived at Jio World Centre to give the newly wed blessings.

According to the sources, “”Modiji’s team has agreed to his presence at the wedding. We’re unsure how long he’ll stay, but it will likely be a brief appearance to bless the couple,”.

ABOUT ANANT AMBANI AND RADHIKA MERCHANT’S WEDDING

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony from July 12 to 14. Before their wedding, the couple hosted three lavish pre-wedding ceremonies in Jamnagar, Mumbai, and France-Italy. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Ananya Panday attended the celebrations. Many Bollywood stars will also join the couple at their grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

