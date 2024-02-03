PM Modi Inaugurates Commonwealth Legal Conference 2024, Focus on Cross-Border Justice Challenges

The Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, is a significant event held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The theme, “Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery,” indicates a focus on crucial issues related to law and justice.

Key topics for discussion include judicial transition, ethical aspects of legal practice, executive accountability, and a reassessment of contemporary legal education. These themes highlight the conference’s aim to address important facets of the legal system and promote discussions on enhancing justice delivery.

The participation of attorney generals and solicitors from Commonwealth nations across the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Caribbean, along with international delegations, underscores the global significance of the conference. The event serves as a valuable platform for interaction and collaboration among diverse stakeholders in the Commonwealth legal fraternity.

An exclusive roundtable conference tailored for attorneys and solicitors generals is a notable feature of the event. The objective is to facilitate discussions that lead to the development of a comprehensive roadmap to tackle challenges in legal education and transnational justice delivery. This roundtable provides a focused setting for participants to engage in meaningful dialogue and exchange ideas.

Overall, the CASGC 2024 represents an opportunity for legal professionals and policymakers to address contemporary challenges in the legal landscape and foster international cooperation in the pursuit of justice.