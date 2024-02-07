PM Modi to Deliver Response on 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha Today

PM Modi is slated to deliver his response to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. This comes after President Droupadi Murmu’s inaugural address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, marking the commencement of the Budget Session.

During his recent address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi struck a confident note, asserting that the third term of his government is on the horizon. He boldly projected that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a resounding victory, with the BJP alone expected to attain 370 seats, while the NDA as a whole could surpass the 400-mark. PM Modi attributed this optimism to what he perceives as the prevailing sentiment across the nation.

Reflecting on the achievements of his government, PM Modi highlighted the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as significant milestones. He also underscored legislative accomplishments such as the enactment of the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam, emphasizing the empowerment of women across various spheres from space exploration to sports.

In addition to PM Modi’s address, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to commence a general discussion on the Union Interim Budget 2024-25 and the Interim Budget pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir for the same period. The parliamentary agenda also includes the presentation of various reports and statements addressing pertinent issues, ranging from agricultural and food processing policies to coal import trends and self-reliance in the mining sector.

As the Budget Session progresses, it is anticipated to encompass eight sittings over a period of 10 days, potentially concluding on February 9. The ongoing deliberations in Parliament remain pivotal as the government navigates through legislative matters and addresses key concerns impacting the nation’s economy and development agenda.