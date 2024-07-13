PM Modi To Inaugurate Projects Worth 29,400 Crore in Mumbai Today

Prime Minister Modi Today will visit Mumbai to launch, dedicate and lay foundation stone for various worth over 29,4000 crore , stated the officials. Meanwhile, he is also expected to attend Reliance owner Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani’s wedding at Jio World Centre.

At what time and where will the inauguration ceremony happen?

The infrastructure projects will start at an event at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon at 5:30 pm. Additionally, he will visit the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) Secretariat at Bandra Kurla Complex to open the INS Towers.

What are the projects which are lined up for inauguration today?

The Thane-Borivali Tunnel project, built at a cost of Rs 16,600 crores, will link the Western Express Highway at Borivali directly with Thane Ghodbunder Road. This will shorten the travel distance between Thane and Borivali by 12 km and save approximately 1 hour in travel time, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office. The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), costing over Rs 6,300 crore, will join the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund. This will cut down travel time from 75 minutes to 25 minutes. He is also set to introduce the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, a new internship program designed to tackle youth unemployment, with a budget of approximately Rs 5,600 crore. According to PTI, the Central Railway’s Kalyan yard remodelling and the Gati Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai will also be inaugurated today. PM Modi will officially open new platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and extend platforms 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The renovated terminus can now handle longer trains, accommodating more passengers per train and improving its capacity to manage higher traffic. This will allow trains with up to 24 coaches, increasing the number of passengers transported, according to the PM’s office.

Will PM Modi attend the Ambani wedding?

The Ambanis have included political hues not only from India but foreign as well, amidst such there is a strong speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might as well come.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement about the Prime Minister’s presence, posters in Hindi welcoming PM Modi were spotted outside the Jio Convention Centre, where the Ambani wedding is taking place. According to a Reuters report, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye stated that the party did not install the posters. However, he mentioned that an enthusiastic party worker might have placed the posters outside the venue.