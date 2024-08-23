PM Modi Ukraine Visit: Zelenskyy Says, ‘You have big influence, can stop Putin’, Trusts India To Stop The War

In a significant development in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the crucial role India could play in halting the aggression led by Russian President Vladimir Putin. During a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv on Friday, Zelenskyy expressed his belief that India, with its global influence, can take decisive action to stop Putin and weaken Russia’s economy.

“India will play its role. I think that India began to recognize that this is not just a conflict, this is a real war of one man—Putin—against a whole country, Ukraine. You are a big country, and you can stop Putin and put him in his place,” Zelenskyy told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi, during the joint press interaction, reaffirmed India’s commitment to peace, stating, “We are not neutral. From the very beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace. We have come from the land of Buddha where there is no place for war.” He assured that India is “ever ready” to play an active role in ensuring peace in Ukraine.

The meeting between the two leaders also led to the signing of four key agreements between India and Ukraine, covering cooperation in the medical field, agriculture, humanitarian relations, and culture. In a post on X, Zelenskyy highlighted India’s support for Ukraine’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the importance of global adherence to the UN Charter.

Modi’s visit to Ukraine marks a historic moment, as it is the first time an Indian prime minister has visited the country since diplomatic relations were established between the two nations three decades ago. This visit comes just a month after Modi’s visit to Russia amidst its ongoing war with Ukraine.