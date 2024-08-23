Saturday, August 24, 2024

PM Modi Ukraine Visit: Zelenskyy Says, ‘You have big influence, can stop Putin’, Trusts India To Stop The War

PM Modi Ukraine Visit: Zelenskyy Says, ‘You have big influence, can stop Putin’, Trusts India To Stop The War

In a significant development in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the crucial role India could play in halting the aggression led by Russian President Vladimir Putin. During a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv on Friday, Zelenskyy expressed his belief that India, with its global influence, can take decisive action to stop Putin and weaken Russia’s economy.

“India will play its role. I think that India began to recognize that this is not just a conflict, this is a real war of one man—Putin—against a whole country, Ukraine. You are a big country, and you can stop Putin and put him in his place,” Zelenskyy told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi, during the joint press interaction, reaffirmed India’s commitment to peace, stating, “We are not neutral. From the very beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace. We have come from the land of Buddha where there is no place for war.” He assured that India is “ever ready” to play an active role in ensuring peace in Ukraine.

The meeting between the two leaders also led to the signing of four key agreements between India and Ukraine, covering cooperation in the medical field, agriculture, humanitarian relations, and culture. In a post on X, Zelenskyy highlighted India’s support for Ukraine’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the importance of global adherence to the UN Charter.

Modi’s visit to Ukraine marks a historic moment, as it is the first time an Indian prime minister has visited the country since diplomatic relations were established between the two nations three decades ago. This visit comes just a month after Modi’s visit to Russia amidst its ongoing war with Ukraine.

addBlock

Recent Post

Christopher Watts Shifts Blame in Newly Revealed Letters: Accuses Late Wife and Mistress

Christopher Watts Shifts Blame in Newly Revealed Letters: Accuses Late Wife and Mistress

Trump Assassination Attempt Probe Revealed: Multiple Secret Service Agents Put on Leave

Trump Assassination Attempt Probe Revealed: Multiple Secret Service Agents Put on Leave

Sister of Accused in RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case Speaks Out

Sister of Accused in RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case Speaks Out

Kamala Harris Warns America About Trump in Presidential Nomination Speech

Kamala Harris Warns America About Trump in Presidential Nomination Speech

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: What Did the CBI Find About the Night When the Kolkata Victim Was Raped?

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: What Did the CBI Find About the Night When the...

R.G. Kar’s New Principal Promises Swift Resolution On Students Protest: ‘Situation Almost Getting Under Control’

R.G. Kar’s New Principal Promises Swift Resolution On Students Protest: ‘Situation Almost Getting Under Control’

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Get Cozy As They Share Glimpse Of Their New Vacation- See Pics!

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Get Cozy As They Share Glimpse Of Their New Vacation-...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox