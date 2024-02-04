President Murmu, Amit Shah attend Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference ( CLEA) 2024

President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended CLEA -Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024 at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The theme of the conference is “Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery”.

According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, the conference will discuss significant legal and justice-related topics, including executive accountability, judicial transition, and the ethical aspects of legal practice. It will also look at modern legal education.

Attorney generals and solicitors general from the Commonwealth countries in Africa, the Caribbean, and Asia-Pacific, as well as a number of international delegations, are in attendance at the conference. According to the release, the conference provides a forum for interaction among various stakeholders in the Commonwealth legal fraternity, making it a unique platform. In order to address the difficulties in legal education and the delivery of transnational justice, it also consists of an exclusive roundtable conference designed for attorneys and solicitors general.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the inaugural event on Saturday. Speaking at the vent, the prime minister stated that thousands of outdated laws from the colonial era have been eliminated in recent years as India is updating its legal system to reflect current realities.

“India is modernising laws to reflect the present realities. Now, three new legislations have replaced more than 100-year-old colonial criminal laws,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the inaugural event of CLEA -Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024.

According to the PM, India’s legal system dates back to the colonial era. However, we’ve made a lot of changes to it in the last few years. For instance, India has repealed thousands of antiquated laws from the colonial era.”