On Friday, Rajnath Singh, the minister of defense, demanded research on “natural disasters” and the potential involvement of “enemy countries.”

He claimed they had to do with national security, ruling out the possibility that they were merely a result of weather-related phenomena.

Singh was giving a speech on Friday at a function in Joshimath, in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The Raksha Mantri launched 35 infrastructure projects built by the Border Road Organization (BRO) across seven states during his visit to the district.

He stated that an upsurge in natural calamities has been observed in some border states, including Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, in recent years.

Singh also brought up the issue of migration from Uttarakhand’s neighboring area.

He stated that there is cause for concern due to the increasing number of migrants from Uttarakhand’s border areas.

He stated that to take all of the development and infrastructure-related projects to every area of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were collaborating.

According to Singh, the administration wants the nation’s development to extend from the sea to its frontiers.

“We are dedicated to establishing public infrastructure, like as roads, bridges, and tunnels, to connect every border area. These initiatives are important from a strategic standpoint, but they also have a bearing on the welfare and development of the residents of our border regions. In our opinion, those who reside close to the borders are on par with the military. People who live in these locations are also greatly serving their motherland if a soldier in uniform defends the nation,” he declared.