Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Shine Bright at 69th Filmfare Awards, Bag Best Actor Honors

It’s a double celebration in B-town as the dynamic couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, clinched the Best Actor awards at the prestigious 69th Filmfare Awards. The glamorous event held last night saw Ranbir honored with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his powerhouse performance in the action thriller ‘Animal,’ while Alia walked away with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her stellar act in the romantic drama ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’

The dazzling couple graced the stage, proudly posing with their coveted black ladies, marking a moment of triumph in their illustrious careers.

‘Animal,’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, received a whopping 19 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor categories. Despite facing criticism for alleged misogyny, the film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in key roles, ‘Animal’ delves into a complex father-son relationship, with Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Rannvijay Singh, seeking revenge after an attempt on his father’s life. The film surpassed expectations, crossing the Rs 800 crore mark at the box office and left fans buzzing with excitement for the teased sequel, ‘Animal Park,’ where Ranbir might don a double role.

On the other hand, ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ helmed by Karan Johar, featured Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan alongside Alia Bhatt. The film narrates the love story of Rocky Randhawa, a Punjabi businessman (Ranveer), and Rani Chatterjee, a Bengali journalist (Alia), navigating their way through cultural differences and family objections. The unique premise and brilliant performances earned Alia the Best Actor Female award.

As the duo continues to bask in the glory of their Filmfare victories, fans eagerly anticipate their on-screen chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, ‘Love & War.’ The awards ceremony has once again brought the spotlight on the talents of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, reaffirming their positions as leading figures in the Indian film industry.