Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona – Ranking The 8 Greatest El Clásico Matches Of The 21st Century

El Clásico stands as one of football’s most intense rivalries, featuring two of Spain’s most illustrious clubs: Barcelona and Real Madrid. Each encounter is steeped in history and tradition, with a wealth of talent on display. Here, we explore the standout clashes of the 21st century, showcasing the moments that have captivated millions worldwide.

Ranking Criteria

To curate this ranking, several essential factors were taken into account:

– The number of goals scored: Matches with high goal counts are often more memorable.

– Importance and context: The stakes involved in each match can elevate its significance.

– Star players: The involvement of footballing legends adds to the drama and excitement.

The Best El Clásico Fixtures of the 21st Century

Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona (2017)



In one of the most dramatic encounters at the Santiago Bernabéu, Lionel Messi emerged as the hero, scoring a last-minute winner to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory for Barcelona. After falling behind early, Messi equalized with a stunning strike. His late goal was not just crucial for the match; it also helped Barcelona maintain their title chase in La Liga. The moment became iconic as Messi celebrated in front of the Madrid fans, solidifying this match as one of the greatest El Clásicos in history.

Key Statistic: Since their first meeting in 1929, the two teams have faced off 256 times, with Real Madrid winning 104 and Barcelona securing 100 victories.

Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (2011)



The Supercopa de España provided a dramatic backdrop for this clash, with both teams vying for early-season silverware. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw, but the return match was unforgettable. Andrés Iniesta opened the scoring, but Real Madrid quickly responded through Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi then stole the show with two goals, including a sensational effort in the 88th minute. The match was marred by controversy, featuring a brawl that resulted in four red cards, including an infamous incident where José Mourinho poked Tito Vilanova in the eye.

Barcelona 3-3 Real Madrid (2007)

This thrilling encounter showcased the raw talent of a young Lionel Messi. Barcelona started strongly, with Messi scoring twice in the first half. However, Real Madrid fought back with goals from Ruud van Nistelrooy and a late strike from Sergio Ramos that seemed to secure the win for Madrid. In the dying moments, Messi’s determination shone through as he dribbled past defenders to score a stunning equalizer, ensuring that this match would be remembered as one of the most exciting Clasicos.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (2015)



Barcelona delivered a masterclass performance in this match, dominating their arch-rivals without their star player, Lionel Messi, who was sidelined due to injury. Luis Suárez and Neymar stepped up brilliantly, leading the team to a comprehensive 4-0 victory at the Bernabéu. This match not only highlighted Barcelona’s tactical superiority but also underscored the growing gap between the two clubs during this period. The shock of such a heavy defeat, especially with Messi absent, made it a standout moment in the rivalry.

Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona (2009)



This historic match is remembered for its sheer dominance by Barcelona. The Catalan side, featuring a formidable attacking trio of Messi, Thierry Henry, and Samuel Eto’o, showcased their tactical brilliance with a 6-2 thrashing at the Bernabéu. Messi and Henry each scored two goals, demonstrating Barcelona’s mastery of the tiki-taka style that defined their success that season. This match solidified their status as one of the greatest teams in football history, contributing to their eventual treble-winning campaign.

Real Madrid 4-2 Barcelona (2005)



This match marked a rare victory for Real Madrid in the early 2000s rivalry. The game featured some of football’s biggest stars, including Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo. Madrid took control early, with Zidane and Ronaldo both finding the net in the first 20 minutes. Despite a spirited fightback from Barcelona, which featured Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o, Real Madrid managed to secure the win, showcasing their attacking prowess and solidifying their place in the history of El Clásico.

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid (2010)



Continuing their dominance from the previous season, Barcelona, under the management of Pep Guardiola, delivered another memorable performance, demolishing Real Madrid 5-0 at the Camp Nou. David Villa shone with two goals, while Messi played a crucial role in creating opportunities throughout the match. The game’s intensity culminated in a red card for Sergio Ramos, reflecting Madrid’s frustration. This match highlighted Barcelona’s tactical superiority and further established their dominance in this era of the rivalry.

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona (2014)



Though not the highest-scoring match, this encounter was memorable for Gareth Bale’s iconic goal. In the Copa del Rey final, Bale showcased his incredible pace by outpacing Marc Bartra to score the opening goal for Madrid. This moment marked a turning point for Bale, solidifying his status as a key player alongside Ronaldo and Benzema. Madrid’s victory not only secured the trophy but also highlighted the fierce competitive spirit that characterizes El Clásico.

These matches reflect the intensity and drama of El Clásico, showcasing the legendary talent and unforgettable moments that have defined this historic rivalry throughout the 21st century.

