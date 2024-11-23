Swara Bhaskar’s Husband Fahad Ahmed Accuses EVM Tampering After Losing Election

Fahad Ahmed, husband of Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, has raised serious concerns following his loss in the Maharashtra Anushakti Nagar assembly seat. The NCP candidate, who had contested from Sharad Pawar’s faction of the party, claimed that the EVMs were tampered with in the counting process. Ahmed now asks for a re-count of the votes, and wants the Election Commission to properly investigate.

Fahad Ahmed’s EVM Tampering Allegations

Fahad Ahmed posted a video on his social media through which he produced the version of incidents that had occurred during the counting of votes. He narrated, “I am Fahad Ahmed and had contested from the Anushakti Nagar assembly seat under Sharad Pawar’s NCP. I was leading continuously until the 17th round of counting.”

“You might have seen it at the Election Commission’s website.” According to Ahmed, he was ahead until the 17th round of counting after which things went a little dramatic.

Ahmed blamed the EVMs that they were malfunctioning or were tampered with, further commenting that the machines that were supposed to run from 7 AM to 6 PM were showing a 99% battery depletion after the 17th round. “In these defective EVMs, my opponent Sana Malik started getting double the votes than me. This is a serious issue, he added. He further says that this trend in the vote count is suspicious and urged the Election Commission to probe the matter.

Election Results: Sana Malik Leads By 3,378 Votes

The counting for the Anushakti Nagar seat has gone up to the 19th round, as per the latest update from the Election Commission. NCP candidate Sana Malik, of the Ajit Pawar faction, leads the tally by 3,378 votes. Malik has now received 49,341 votes, whereas Fahad Ahmed managed to gather 45,963 votes. Still, the Election Commission has not issued an official statement on declaring a winner or finalizing the result.

Fahad Ahmed claims that he was initially leading until the 17th round when Sana Malik was behind him, but his fortunes reversed after the said round, leaving him claiming that the victory was rigged for the opposing candidate and demanded recount and an investigation.

Fahad Ahmed has issued a formal letter to the Election Commission pleading for re-counting. He is especially concerned about the entire EVM battery level controversy and its repercussions on voting. “I do hope that the matter of the 99% battery issue is thoroughly probed and not result declared till then,” Ahmed concluded.

