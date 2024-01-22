Ram Lalla ceremoniously bathed with water from 114 Kalash

At the Ram Temple, the sixth day’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremonial got underway early on Sunday morning. The holy water from 114 Kalash (vases), which contained medicinal water and holy water from different pilgrimage locations around the nation, was used to bathe the idol of Lord Rama.

Daily worship, havan, and chanting were all part of the rite, which lasted until late at night. On the same day that the idol of Lord Ram Lalla was installed in the Madhyadhivas, there was also a nighttime Jagran.

The ancient idol of Lord Rama is also being worshipped in the ceremonial hall. Various flowers, brought from Pune and Chennai among other places, were used for pujas.

Moreover, Anil Mishra, his family, and Dr. RN Singh, the President of the VHP, took part in the worship on Sunday on behalf of the pilgrimage site where Lord Rama was born.

On January 16, in the afternoon, the Pran Pratishtha ritual got underway, starting near the Sarayu River. On January 17, the Lord Rama idol entered the premises of the temple. During the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat on Monday afternoon, the Pran Pratishtha will be accomplished.

Before the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ and the temple’s official opening on Monday, Ayodhya was alive with the cackle of the people. Expectation and excitement were in the air.

The statue of Ram Lalla, which was carved by well-known Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was earlier on Friday put within the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

The initial image of the idol, which was concealed by a veil, was unveiled on January 18 at the sanctum sanctorum placing ceremony.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a team of priests selected from all throughout the nation to officiate. Lakshami Kant Dixit is to be the leader of a group of priests.