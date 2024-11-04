THIS was Quincy Jones’ Last Post Before He Died At the Age of 91

Quincy Jones’ final post on Instagram was a heartfelt birthday message to his daughter Martina, who turned 58 the day before his passing.

Quincy Jones, the Grammy-winning music producer behind some of the most iconic records in history, passed away peacefully on Sunday night in his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family.

Jones, who was 91, leaves behind a monumental legacy in music, having collaborated with the biggest stars of the 20th century and beyond, including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Ray Charles. His influence spanned genres, and his work transformed the music industry.

His Final Post Was A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Daughter

Jones’ final post on Instagram was a heartfelt birthday message to his daughter Martina, who turned 58 the day before his passing. The post, featuring a photo of the two together, read, “So proud to be yo papa! Big hug, I love you eternally.” This intimate farewell encapsulates the love Jones continuously expressed for his family—a recurring theme throughout his life and career.

Jones’ family released a statement celebrating the life and love he shared with them. “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the statement began. “He is truly one of a kind, and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created.” The Jones family paid tribute to his “boundless love” and noted that his heart “will beat for eternity.”

A Family-Oriented Legacy

Jones, who was married three times, is survived by seven children from various relationships, each of whom held a special place in his heart. His social media often featured photos and tributes to his family, a testament to the close bond he shared with them.

His eldest daughter, Jolie, whom he had with his first wife, actress Jeri Caldwell, pursued a career as a model, author, and singer. In recent years, Quincy posted a touching photo of them together from her childhood. His second child, Rachel, was born in 1963 and is now a veterinarian, while his third daughter, Martina, who is a photographer, came from his marriage to Swedish model Ulla Andersson. Quincy Jones III, also born to Andersson, followed in his father’s musical footsteps as a producer.

Jones’ marriage to actress Peggy Lipton brought him two more daughters, Kidada and Rashida. Kidada has made her mark as a fashion designer, while Rashida pursued acting, with roles in popular TV shows like *The Office* and *Parks and Recreation*. Rashida also co-directed the Netflix documentary *Quincy* in 2018, giving audiences an intimate view of her father’s extraordinary life.

Speaking about her father’s legacy, Rashida expressed awe at her father’s experiences, saying, “I just cannot believe all of this experience is contained in this one human being who just happens to be my dad.”

The youngest of his children, Kenya Kinski-Jones, was born in 1993 to Jones and actress Nastassja Kinski. Kenya is a model who, like her siblings, shared a deep connection with her father. In a 2020 post for Jones’ birthday, Kenya expressed her gratitude, calling him her “number one buddy & sunshine of love.”

A Life That Changed Music Forever

Jones’ illustrious career is best remembered for producing Michael Jackson’s *Thriller*, the best-selling album of all time, as well as for collaborations with industry icons like Frank Sinatra. Throughout his 70-year career, he won 28 Grammy Awards and received 80 nominations, a testament to his unparalleled impact on the industry.

