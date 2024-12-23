Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Three People Shot Dead In Panchkula Hotel Parking Lot, Police Investigate

Three people, including a woman, were shot dead in the parking lot of a hotel in Panchkula, Haryana, on Sunday night. The victims, Vicky, Vipin, and Nia, had arrived for a birthday party. Police are investigating the motive, with CCTV footage being analyzed.

Three people, including a woman, were shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday night in the parking lot of a hotel in Panchkula, Haryana. The incident, which shocked the local community, led to the deaths of Vicky, 30, and Vipin from Delhi, and Nia from Hisar. The trio had reportedly arrived at the hotel to attend a birthday party when the tragic shooting occurred.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) for Panchkula, Arvind Kamboj, confirmed the details to PTI, noting that the motive behind the killings remains unclear. “We are scanning CCTV footage and gathering other clues,” Kamboj said. Police are also looking into the possibility of old enmity being the cause, though this has not been confirmed.

According to the Station House Officer of Pinjore, Inspector Sombir, Vicky, who was approximately 30 years old, had a criminal background, and several cases had previously been registered against him. However, the identities and backgrounds of the other victims have not been disclosed.

The police are intensifying their investigation, and the case has raised concerns over safety in the area, as such an incident in a public space like a hotel parking lot is rare and alarming.

Blast in Gurugram Pub Just Weeks Before

The triple homicide in Panchkula comes just weeks after a bomb explosion incident in Gurugram, another city in Haryana. On December 10, a low-intensity explosion took place outside the Human Night Club in Sector 29. The blast caused no casualties but damaged a scooter and a bar’s signboard.

The suspect, identified as Sachin, allegedly threw two “sutli bombs” at the nightclub at 5:15 a.m. He was apprehended on the spot by the police. Further investigations revealed that two live bombs and a country-made weapon were found in his possession. The police and a bomb disposal team were swiftly deployed, and the incident is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as well as local law enforcement.

