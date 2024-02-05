Thrilling moment for 'Swifties', Taylor Swift Secures 13th Grammy Win with 'Midnights' as Best Pop Vocal Album

In a thrilling moment for ‘Swifties’ worldwide, pop sensation Taylor Swift clinched her 13th Grammy Award by winning the Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’ at the prestigious Grammy Awards 2024. The announcement was made through a post on X, where the Grammys congratulated Swift on her accomplishment, stating, “Congrats Best Pop Vocal Album winner – ‘Midnights’ @TaylorSwift13 #GRAMMYs.”

Swift’s ‘Midnights’ triumphed over formidable contenders including Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Chemistry,’ Miley Cyrus’ ‘Endless Summer Vacation,’ Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts,’ and Ed Sheeran’s ‘(Subtract).’ The victory marked a significant achievement for the ‘Anti-Hero’ artist.

Not only did Swift celebrate her Grammy success, but she also delighted fans with the revelation of her upcoming album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ scheduled for release on April 19. Swift expressed her gratitude, saying, “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans.”

Swift continued by sharing a secret she had kept for the past two years, announcing, “So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19. It’s called the Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you.”

Shortly after this exciting revelation, Swift took to Instagram to share the album’s poster, captioning the post, “All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19.”

‘Midnights,’ released in October 2022, marked Swift’s tenth original studio album, featuring chart-topping hits such as “Anti-Hero,” which claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, along with “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both reaching No. 2 on the chart, as reported by PEOPLE. Swift’s continuous success and the anticipation surrounding her upcoming album have left fans eagerly awaiting the release on April 19.