Top Stories: Supreme Court to Hear Kanwar Yatra Eateries Plea; NEET UG 2024 Case Update; Sports and More

Here are some of the top stories of the day.

Supreme Court to Review Kanwar Yatra Eateries Directive

Today, the Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the Uttar Pradesh government’s order mandating that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route display the names of their owners. Filed by the NGO Association of Protection of Civil Rights, the petition argues that this directive, implemented by the Yogi Adityanath administration, unfairly targets Muslim traders and disrupts their business operations. The plea will be examined by Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti. The order has also drawn criticism from various political leaders across party lines, and similar regulations have been imposed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, with penalties for non-compliance.

Supreme Court to Resume NEET UG 2024 Hearing

The Supreme Court will continue its review of petitions related to alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 examination, conducted earlier this year. The case follows recent disclosures by the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding city- and centre-wise results amid concerns of paper leaks and marking discrepancies. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear 40 petitions, including requests to consolidate cases from various high courts to prevent multiple litigations. Previous hearings had been adjourned to await responses from the Centre and NTA. The Court had noted the breach of NEET-UG 2024’s integrity, though recent NTA analyses suggested no widespread malpractice, despite top scores being concentrated in major coaching hubs.

Sports Update: Gautam Gambhir’s First Press Conference as Indian Cricket Coach

Gautam Gambhir, the newly appointed head coach of the Indian cricket team, will hold his inaugural press conference today alongside chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Gambhir, a two-time World Cup champion, succeeds Rahul Dravid and has already implemented notable changes, including appointing Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20I captain and reinstating Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The press conference is expected to address key issues such as Hardik Pandya’s demotion, Shubman Gill’s rise, and Ravindra Jadeja’s future with the team.

The Latest News

Joe Biden Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race : President Joe Biden has announced his exit from the 2024 presidential race, endorsing Kamala Harris as his successor. Biden’s decision followed mounting pressure and internal party discussions.

: President Joe Biden has announced his exit from the 2024 presidential race, endorsing Kamala Harris as his successor. Biden’s decision followed mounting pressure and internal party discussions. Supreme Court to Hear NEET UG 2024 Irregularities : The Supreme Court will deliberate on a batch of petitions concerning alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 examination.

: The Supreme Court will deliberate on a batch of petitions concerning alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 examination. Karnataka Government’s Controversial Gun Plan : The Karnataka government’s proposal to issue firearms to nomadic shepherds has sparked controversy and debate.

: The Karnataka government’s proposal to issue firearms to nomadic shepherds has sparked controversy and debate. Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists targeted an Army camp in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a large-scale operation by security forces.

Global Matters

Barack Obama Praises Biden : Former President Barack Obama commended Joe Biden for his ‘deep empathy’ but refrained from endorsing Kamala Harris, leaving the Democratic nomination decision to the party.

: Former President Barack Obama commended Joe Biden for his ‘deep empathy’ but refrained from endorsing Kamala Harris, leaving the Democratic nomination decision to the party. Imran Khan’s Detainment Conditions: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized his detention conditions, claiming he is being treated like a terrorist and denied basic rights.

Trending Now

Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Initiative for Stray Dogs: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, has shown interest in supporting a project to aid stray dogs, inspired by an initiative in Istanbul where a vending machine dispenses food and water for strays in exchange for plastic bottles. Sharma’s post has received significant attention, with over 60,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes, and sparked positive reactions from users eager to support the cause.

Also Read: Unravelling Biden’s Campaign: A 25-Day Political Odyssey Resulting In Decisive Exit