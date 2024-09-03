West Bengal Anti-Rape Bill Passed By The West Bengal Assembly

In the latest development the West Bengal Legislative Assembly passes the anti-rape bill on September 3, 2024. The bill is called as the Aparajita Woman & Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill 2024.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly passes the anti-rape bill – The Aparajita Woman & Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill 2024.

Following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, the West Bengal government introduced and passed an anti-rape bill during a two-day special session of the Bengal Assembly on Tuesday.

As opposition parties called for the resignation of the Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee addressed the Assembly, praising the new anti-rape bill as both “historic” and a “model” for others. She announced that a special police unit, the ‘Aparajita Task Force,’ will be established once the bill becomes law.

The legislation, titled the ‘Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,’ seeks to impose the death penalty for those convicted of rape if their actions lead to the victim’s death or leave her in a vegetative state. It also mandates life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for those convicted of rape and gang rape.

Mamata Banerjee In Assembly

Speaking in the assembly, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “On behalf of the people of West Bengal, with your permission, I fully express support for a historic bill, the Aparajita Women and Child West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2024.

In the long fight for rights, when I set the date, sir, I didn’t know, but history repeats itself. Exactly forty-two years ago, in 1981, the UN began the convention on all forms of discrimination against women.

I express my condolences to the family of the victim. A society where women are not safe will never be a good society.

Whenever such an incident happens, my pen always writes the same thing. You will see, I have a poem titled ‘Shei Nei.’ When the Nirbhaya incident happened in Delhi, I dedicated a book in her name.

We want justice from the CBI and demand the death penalty from the CBI.”

“Do you remember the Unnao case? You didn’t say anything about that. In 2017, a minor was raped. I’m a legislator, and I’ll speak for the BJP, but you won’t be able to speak. I won’t mention the name either because I understand the parliamentary system.

Remember, four years ago, in September 2020, the Hathras incident happened. Justice hasn’t been served, and the victim didn’t survive. This incident isn’t something to glorify.”

