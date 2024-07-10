What is McDonald's New McFlurry Flavor?

Along with the new McFlurry, McDonald’s has also brought back the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder, which first came out in 2022. This sandwich will be available at participating locations nationwide starting July 10. It includes a quarter-pound beef patty, two slices of American cheese, three pieces of thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon, three fresh Roma tomato slices, shredded lettuce, and a special smoky BLT sauce, all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

This comes just months after McDonald’s introduced the nostalgic Grandma McFlurry. Inspired by grandmothers everywhere, this sweet treat featured “delicious syrup and chopped, crunchy candy pieces (like grandma’s favorite treat she kept in her purse!), all mixed into our creamy vanilla soft serve. It’s the perfect sweet treat to share with your grandma or a grandma-figure in your life,” according to the company’s statement.

Since the McFlurry is McDonald’s most popular dessert, the company often introduces new flavors. Earlier this year, they brought back the St. Patrick’s Day favorite, the Shamrock Shake, made with “creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with mint syrup and topped with sweet whipped cream.” On the same day, McDonald’s also launched the Shamrock McFlurry, which is “blended with crushed OREO® cookies.”