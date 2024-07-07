Who’s who in Britain’s new Labour government led by Keir Starmer?

A Cabinet of Labour Party MPs and a few outside specialists has been named by Britain’s new prime minister, Keir Starmer, to address issues such as bolstering the country’s flagging economy, increasing housing supply, and modernizing the nation’s deteriorating state-run healthcare system. Since Labour has been in opposition for 14 years, very few of its members have held elected office.
Here’s who is in the new government:
Prime Minister: Keir Starmer
Deputy Prime Minister and Levelling Up Secretary: Angela Rayner
Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister): Rachel Reeves
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (a senior minister with broad responsibilities): Pat McFadden
Foreign Secretary: David Lammy
Home Secretary: Yvette Cooper
Defense Secretary: John Healey
Justice Secretary: Shabana Mahmood
Health Secretary: Wes Streeting
Education Secretary: Bridget Phillipson
Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary: Ed Miliband
Work and Pensions Secretary: Liz Kendall
Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds
Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary: Peter Kyle
Transport Secretary: Louise Haigh
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary: Steve Reed
Culture, Media and Sport Secretary: Lisa Nandy
Northern Ireland Secretary: Hilary Benn
Scottish Secretary: Ian Murray
Welsh Secretary: Jo Stevens
Leader of the House of Commons: Lucy Powell
Leader of the House of Lords: Angela Smith
Chief Whip: Alan Campbell
Attorney General: Richard Hermer
More junior appointments include James Timpson, the minister of prisons, a businessman whose chain of key-cutting and shoe-repair enterprises employs ex-offenders, and Patrick Vallance, the minister of science, who served as the government’s senior scientific officer during the COVID-19 pandemic.