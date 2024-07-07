Who’s who in Britain’s new Labour government led by Keir Starmer?

A Cabinet of Labour Party MPs and a few outside specialists has been named by Britain’s new prime minister, Keir Starmer, to address issues such as bolstering the country’s flagging economy, increasing housing supply, and modernizing the nation’s deteriorating state-run healthcare system. Since Labour has been in opposition for 14 years, very few of its members have held elected office.

Here’s who is in the new government:

Prime Minister: Keir Starmer

Deputy Prime Minister and Levelling Up Secretary: Angela Rayner

Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister): Rachel Reeves

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (a senior minister with broad responsibilities): Pat McFadden

Foreign Secretary: David Lammy

Home Secretary: Yvette Cooper

Defense Secretary: John Healey

Justice Secretary: Shabana Mahmood

Health Secretary: Wes Streeting

Education Secretary: Bridget Phillipson

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary: Ed Miliband

Work and Pensions Secretary: Liz Kendall

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary: Peter Kyle

Transport Secretary: Louise Haigh

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary: Steve Reed

Culture, Media and Sport Secretary: Lisa Nandy

Northern Ireland Secretary: Hilary Benn

Scottish Secretary: Ian Murray

Welsh Secretary: Jo Stevens

Leader of the House of Commons: Lucy Powell

Leader of the House of Lords: Angela Smith

Chief Whip: Alan Campbell

Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Darren Jones

Attorney General: Richard Hermer

More junior appointments include James Timpson, the minister of prisons, a businessman whose chain of key-cutting and shoe-repair enterprises employs ex-offenders, and Patrick Vallance, the minister of science, who served as the government’s senior scientific officer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Show Full Article