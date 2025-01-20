Donald Trump Swearing In Ceremony: Here’s The Complete Schedule

Donald Trump will take the oath of office to become the 47th President of the United States on Monday (Jan 20), accompanied by Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Donald Trump will take the oath of office to become the 47th President of the United States on Monday (Jan 20), accompanied by Vice President-elect JD Vance. The inauguration will usher in a new administration under the theme “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise,” emphasizing the nation’s commitment to the peaceful transfer of power.

A Historic First: Foreign Leaders Invited to the Ceremony

Breaking tradition, President-elect Trump has invited foreign leaders to witness the inauguration. Among the notable invitees are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Although Xi Jinping will not attend in person, China will be represented by its vice president. This marks the first time foreign dignitaries have been officially invited to a U.S. presidential inauguration.

When and Where: Ceremony Schedule

The inaugural events, overseen by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and chaired by Senator Amy Klobuchar, will commence at 11:30 a.m. EST (10:00 p.m. IST) at the Capitol Rotunda due to frigid temperatures in Washington, D.C.

The day will begin with a musical prelude performed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs and “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band. Senator Klobuchar will formally open the ceremony, followed by prayers led by Timothy Cardinal Dolan and Reverend Franklin Graham. Opera singer Christopher Macchio will perform “Oh, America!” to set the tone for the occasion.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will administer the oath of office to Vice President-elect JD Vance, while Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in Donald Trump as president. The ceremony will also feature performances by Carrie Underwood, who will sing “America the Beautiful,” and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club, which will deliver “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Duration and Protocol

The inauguration is expected to last approximately an hour, similar to previous ceremonies. Flags at the U.S. Capitol will fly at full mast during the event, symbolizing the beginning of a new presidency.

A Controversial Moment for the Flags

The flag protocol has stirred some debate. Trump reportedly opposed the idea of flying flags at half-staff in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29. Despite this, House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that visuals of flags in mourning would still be part of the day’s events.

Also Read: Donald Trump Inauguration Live Updates: Holds Rally Ahead Of The Swearing-In