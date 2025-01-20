Donald Trump Sworn In Without Hand on Bible, But Did He Break Tradition?

As Chief Justice John Roberts prepared to administer the oath, President Trump stood with Melania by his side. The First Lady held the two Bibles, but Trump appeared to neglect the traditional gesture of placing his hand on either book while repeating the oath.

On Monday, January 20, 2025, Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States, marking the start of his second term. However, the ceremony attracted significant attention—not for its grandeur but for a surprising deviation from tradition during the swearing-in process.

The Role of the Bibles in Trump’s Inauguration

First Lady Melania Trump carried two significant Bibles for her husband’s oath of office. One of the Bibles was a personal gift from Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, in 1955 to commemorate his graduation from Sunday Church Primary School at the First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, New York.

The second Bible was the historic Lincoln Bible, first used by President Abraham Lincoln during his inauguration in 1861. This Bible, bound in burgundy velvet, is preserved in the Library of Congress and has been used sparingly in American history. “It has only been used three times since,” noted the Trump campaign, “by President Obama during both of his inaugurations and by President Trump at his first inauguration in 2017.”

Despite the historical significance of these sacred books, an unexpected moment occurred when it was time for Trump to take the oath.

Trump’s Surprising Omission of Bible

As Chief Justice John Roberts prepared to administer the oath, President Trump stood with Melania by his side. The First Lady held the two Bibles, but Trump appeared to neglect the traditional gesture of placing his hand on either book while repeating the oath.

“I swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God,” Trump declared, completing the oath without making contact with the Bibles.

While this omission caught many off guard, constitutional experts quickly pointed out that there is no legal requirement for a president to use a Bible—or even place a hand on one—during the swearing-in. “The Constitution doesn’t mandate this tradition,” noted historian Dr. Amanda Harper. “George Washington began the practice, but others, such as Teddy Roosevelt, have taken the oath without a Bible.”

Public Reactions and Criticism

Despite its constitutional insignificance, Trump’s gesture did not go unnoticed by his critics. The moment sparked widespread discussion online, with many mocking the president for breaking with tradition.

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko questioned, “No hand on the Bible. Does that mean he is not president?” Similarly, the anti-Trump political group The Lincoln Project sarcastically noted on X (formerly Twitter), “He didn’t put his small hand on the Bible when he took the oath of office.”

Tim Miller, host of The Bulwark Podcast, added his critique: “No hand on the Bible. Perfect.”

Hand On Bible: A Tradition Rooted in Symbolism

The use of a Bible during the swearing-in ceremony is a deeply symbolic tradition, signifying a president’s commitment to moral and ethical governance. While it is not required by law, it has been embraced by many presidents to reinforce their promise to uphold the nation’s values.

Trump’s decision—or oversight—raised questions about his intentions and understanding of the ceremony’s significance. However, as some supporters pointed out, his verbal commitment to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution” ultimately carries the same weight as if he had rested his hand on the sacred texts.