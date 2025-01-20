Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Carries PM Modi’s Letter For Trump Ahead of Inauguration

Representing India as PM Modi's special envoy, Jaishankar’s visit underscores the importance of strengthening bilateral ties as Trump begins his second term.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is attending the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special envoy. According to sources, Jaishankar is carrying a personal letter from PM Modi addressed to President Trump, underscoring India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties during Trump’s second term.

This visit is part of India’s tradition of sending special envoys to swearing-in ceremonies of world leaders. Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh represented India at the inauguration of Nigeria’s President in 2023, and Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju attended the Maldives’ presidential swearing-in the same year.

President Trump’s inauguration ceremony, marking his return to the White House after four years, will be held indoors due to extreme weather conditions in Washington D.C., a rare departure from the traditional outdoor venue at the Capitol. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office, followed by Trump’s inaugural address, where he is expected to outline his vision for his second term.

The inauguration is set to be attended by prominent leaders from across the globe, as well as tech industry giants. This significant diplomatic gathering highlights the United States’ enduring role on the world stage and underscores the importance of fostering international partnerships.

Jaishankar’s presence and the delivery of PM Modi’s letter reinforce India’s commitment to deepening ties with the United States across trade, defense, and strategic cooperation during Trump’s upcoming term.

