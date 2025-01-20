Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Here’s What Carrie Underwood Sang at President Trump’s Inauguration: ‘America the Beautiful’

Carrie Underwood took the stage at President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration as the first performer after his inaugural address, delivering a powerful a cappella version of “America the Beautiful.” Despite technical challenges, Underwood’s flawless performance captivated the audience, including former President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Here’s What Carrie Underwood Sang at President Trump’s Inauguration: ‘America the Beautiful’

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood made her mark on the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump, taking the stage as the first performer after his 30-minute inaugural speech. Underwood, known for her powerhouse vocals and stage presence, delivered a moving rendition of “America the Beautiful” a capella. The performance took place in the Capitol Rotunda, with former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris among the attendees.

Technical Issues With Background Music

Despite an unexpected technical issue with her background music, Underwood powered through the performance with impressive grace and skill. Her sparkling eyes and left hand reaching for the high notes added an emotional depth to her rendition. The simplicity of the performance, with Underwood dressed in a sleeveless, understated white dress, contrasted with her usual glamorous and sparkly outfits, further emphasizing the emotional weight of the moment.

Biden on Carrie Underwood 

Many in the Capitol Rotunda, including political figures and onlookers, joined in singing along to the song. As Underwood finished, President Biden mouthed “great job” and extended his hand to shake hers. She then exchanged handshakes with both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, marking a cordial conclusion to the moment.

Underwood’s performance was starkly different from that of pop icon Jennifer Lopez, who performed a medley of “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” at the same ceremony. Lopez also made waves by reciting a line from the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish and incorporating a section of her 1999 hit “Let’s Get Loud” into her performance.

Carrie Underwood  On the Performance

In a statement ahead of the event, Underwood shared her excitement and sense of responsibility for being part of such a historic occasion. The 41-year-old singer, who will soon return to her roots as a judge on American Idol, said, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

As expected, Underwood’s acceptance to perform at the inauguration sparked a divided response, reflecting broader political divisions. Similar to the backlash faced by country legend Garth Brooks after his performance of “Amazing Grace” at President Biden’s 2021 inauguration, some conservative voices criticized Underwood for her participation, questioning her support for President Trump.

Brooks, too, faced criticism but stood by his stance on unity, explaining, “If we’re gonna get anywhere, we’re gonna get there together.”

Also Read: All The Major Announcements Made By Trump

Filed under

Donald Trump Inaugaration Trump news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Which American Designers Have Dressed The First Ladies For Inauguration Day?

Which American Designers Have Dressed The First Ladies For Inauguration Day?

Key Moments Of Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

Key Moments Of Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

Why is Melania Trump’s Inauguration Outfit Causing A Controversy?

Why is Melania Trump’s Inauguration Outfit Causing A Controversy?

Fact-Checking Donald Trump’s Claims on the Panama Canal, Inflation, and More

Fact-Checking Donald Trump’s Claims on the Panama Canal, Inflation, and More

El Paso Border Crossing Closed Following Trump’s Inauguration

El Paso Border Crossing Closed Following Trump’s Inauguration

Entertainment

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox