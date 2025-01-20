Carrie Underwood took the stage at President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration as the first performer after his inaugural address, delivering a powerful a cappella version of “America the Beautiful.” Despite technical challenges, Underwood’s flawless performance captivated the audience, including former President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood made her mark on the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump, taking the stage as the first performer after his 30-minute inaugural speech. Underwood, known for her powerhouse vocals and stage presence, delivered a moving rendition of “America the Beautiful” a capella. The performance took place in the Capitol Rotunda, with former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris among the attendees.

Technical Issues With Background Music

Despite an unexpected technical issue with her background music, Underwood powered through the performance with impressive grace and skill. Her sparkling eyes and left hand reaching for the high notes added an emotional depth to her rendition. The simplicity of the performance, with Underwood dressed in a sleeveless, understated white dress, contrasted with her usual glamorous and sparkly outfits, further emphasizing the emotional weight of the moment.

Biden on Carrie Underwood

Many in the Capitol Rotunda, including political figures and onlookers, joined in singing along to the song. As Underwood finished, President Biden mouthed “great job” and extended his hand to shake hers. She then exchanged handshakes with both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, marking a cordial conclusion to the moment.

Underwood’s performance was starkly different from that of pop icon Jennifer Lopez, who performed a medley of “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” at the same ceremony. Lopez also made waves by reciting a line from the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish and incorporating a section of her 1999 hit “Let’s Get Loud” into her performance.

Carrie Underwood On the Performance

In a statement ahead of the event, Underwood shared her excitement and sense of responsibility for being part of such a historic occasion. The 41-year-old singer, who will soon return to her roots as a judge on American Idol, said, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

As expected, Underwood’s acceptance to perform at the inauguration sparked a divided response, reflecting broader political divisions. Similar to the backlash faced by country legend Garth Brooks after his performance of “Amazing Grace” at President Biden’s 2021 inauguration, some conservative voices criticized Underwood for her participation, questioning her support for President Trump.

Brooks, too, faced criticism but stood by his stance on unity, explaining, “If we’re gonna get anywhere, we’re gonna get there together.”

