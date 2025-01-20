Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
we-woman
‘I Love Trump’: Excitement Builds Ahead Of Donald Trump’s Inauguration

With the stage set for a grand ceremony, Trump’s swearing-in will be followed by a traditional signing ceremony, inaugural parade, and several celebratory balls.

Enthusiasm surged at the Capitol One Center on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. Supporters gathered in large numbers outside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, expressing their excitement and unwavering support for the President-elect, who will take the oath of office on Monday.

Trump Supporters Gathered

Among the fervent crowd, an elated supporter voiced his admiration for Trump. “I love Trump. We got to win this country back, and we’re taking it back today. Today we’re gonna sign so many executive orders and rock this place. I’m so happy to be here, my family is here, and we’re thrilled Trump won,” he told ANI.

Another supporter echoed similar sentiments, saying, “I am here, ready to get into the arena. We are getting in. So excited! Four more years of Trump.”

The city is abuzz with activity as preparations for the grand ceremony reach their final stages. President-elect Trump’s day will begin with a visit to St. John’s Church, followed by a service at Blair House, the President’s Guest House. He will then join President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the North Portico for a formal welcome.

The ceremonial proceedings will commence with Vice President-elect J.D. Vance taking his oath, followed by Trump’s swearing-in. Trump is expected to address the nation in a much-anticipated inaugural speech, setting the tone for his administration.

In a nod to tradition, outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in a farewell ceremony before departing with their families. The day will also feature a signing room ceremony, a tradition established in 1981 by former President Ronald Reagan, where Trump will formalize nominations and executive actions.

The celebrations will continue with a military review, a parade, and several inaugural balls, including the Liberty Ball and the Commander-in-Chief Ball, where Trump is expected to deliver informal remarks and participate in the first dance.

Supporters from across the country have flocked to Washington, D.C., to witness the historic day, marking the return of Donald Trump to the Oval Office. With the Capitol grounds set for a grand display, all eyes will be on the President-elect as he embarks on his second term in the nation’s highest office.

(With ANI Inputs)

