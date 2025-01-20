‘Open To Talks,’ Putin Congratulates Trump Ahead Of Inauguration

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday extended his congratulations to Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. In a message emphasizing diplomatic cooperation, Putin expressed hope for constructive dialogue between the two nations and a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine under Trump’s leadership.

Putin said, “I remain open to dialogue with the United States on key global issues, including efforts to secure lasting peace in Ukraine. I hope that under President Trump’s leadership, we can make meaningful progress toward stability in the region.”

Trump, who will be sworn in on January 20, 2025, returns to the White House after a four-year hiatus. He has previously indicated that addressing the Russia-Ukraine war would be a priority for his administration. During his campaign, Trump claimed he could broker a peace deal “within 24 hours,” drawing widespread attention to his potential role in ending the nearly two-year-long conflict.

Putin made his remarks during a meeting with Russia’s Security Council, where he emphasized the need for “long-term solutions” in Ukraine rather than temporary ceasefires. The Russian leader also expressed readiness to engage in talks with the U.S. on nuclear arms control, a topic that has been a source of tension between the two nations in recent years.

Trump’s inauguration, typically an outdoor ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, will take place indoors this year due to unprecedented cold weather conditions. The historic event will mark the return of a controversial yet influential figure to the global political stage.

The world will be closely watching how relations between Washington and Moscow evolve in the coming months. Putin’s message signals a willingness to collaborate, but the path ahead remains uncertain as Trump faces significant domestic and international challenges.

