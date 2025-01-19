Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Mukesh And Nita Ambani Attend Donald Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In Washington

Mukesh and Nita Ambani attended a pre-inauguration dinner for Donald Trump in Washington, joining other global and Indian business leaders. They will also participate in Trump’s inauguration and exclusive receptions with top guests like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg

Mukesh And Nita Ambani Attend Donald Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In Washington

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani made a striking appearance at a pre-swearing-in dinner organized for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kalpesh Mehta (@the_kalpeshmehta)

The Ambanis, who are among the world’s wealthiest families, were photographed with other prominent Indian entrepreneurs, including Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, and Pankaj Bansal, Managing Director of M3M Developers. Mehta, instrumental in bringing the Trump brand to India, shared snapshots of the evening on Instagram, including a group photo with the Ambanis and a video featuring Donald Trump and Melania Trump during a fireworks display.

The event, described as an intimate gathering at Trump National Sterling, marked the start of the inaugural celebrations. Mukesh Ambani, dressed in a classic black suit, and Nita Ambani, wearing a silk saree paired with a long overcoat, joined global business leaders like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in the festivities.

According to reports, the Ambanis will attend Trump’s inauguration on January 20, followed by a black-tie reception hosted by Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. They were also invited to an exclusive “candlelight dinner” with Donald Trump, underscoring their prominence among the elite guests.

Kalpesh Mehta shared his excitement on social media, writing, “Fun night with Nita and Mukesh Ambani at the inaugural event for President Trump. Privileged to celebrate with and for the 45th and 47th POTUS.”

ALSO READ: Trump Inauguration: Which Companies Are Bankrolling Trump’s Record-Breaking Inauguration Fund?

Filed under

Donald Trump inauguration mukesh ambani Nita Ambani

