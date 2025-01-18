Trump Inauguration: Which Companies Are Bankrolling Trump’s Record-Breaking Inauguration Fund?

Lockheed Martin, Amazon, Meta, and other multinational companies have also pledged significant sums, contributing to an unparalleled wave of corporate support for the upcoming celebration.

As Donald Trump prepares for his 2025 inauguration, the scale of private donations is shattering records. The fundraising effort already surpassing $170 million and expected to exceed $200 million by the time it concludes. The total is more than triple the amount raised by President Barack Obama in 2009, who garnered $53 million, and dwarfs the $24 million raised by President Bill Clinton in 1997.

Tech Giants Funding

A key driver behind this unmatched fundraising has been the involvement of major corporations, including some of the world’s largest tech companies. Microsoft and Google have both pledged $1 million to the cause, each surpassing their previous donation amounts. Microsoft, which contributed $500,000 in 2017, doubled its support for the 2025 inauguration, while Google tripled its usual contribution from $285,000 to $1 million. In statements to the media, both companies expressed their continued commitment to supporting inauguration events, with Google additionally offering to host the livestream of the event on YouTube.

The tech industry’s support for the inauguration goes beyond just Google and Microsoft. Amazon, Meta, OpenAI, and Uber have also committed to donating $1 million each. These contributions reflect the companies’ ongoing relationship with political events, often through direct donations and public-facing activities, such as livestreams and official links on their platforms.

‘Auto’ Stepped In

In addition to tech giants, the auto industry has stepped up in a big way. Major manufacturers including Toyota, Ford, and General Motors have all pledged $1 million to the inauguration fund, demonstrating broad corporate support for the event. Companies like Pfizer, Intuit, Robinhood, and Hims & Hers have also made contributions, with some of them donating up to $2 million.

Lockheed Martin, the defense and aerospace conglomerate, is another corporate titan joining the million-dollar donor club. Despite the limited number of events planned for this year’s inauguration, Lockheed’s contribution follows a similar pattern seen during Trump’s 2017 inauguration, as well as Biden’s 2020 inauguration, where it also donated $1 million. The company, worth over $110 billion, has substantial interests in government defense contracts, further underscoring its close ties to U.S. administration transitions.

This influx of corporate donations has not been without its critics, who argue that such large contributions could further entrench corporate influence in politics. However, the companies involved have expressed their support for the peaceful transition of power and the significance of the inauguration as a national event. The Trump Inaugural Committee has remained tight-lipped about specific event details but emphasized that the funds will cover a range of activities tied to the inauguration ceremony.

With the fundraising effort expected to break the $200 million mark, the 2025 Trump inauguration will be among the most well-funded in U.S. history. As tech titans, automakers, and defense contractors lend their financial muscle to the event, the role of corporate donors in shaping political celebrations continues to evolve.

