Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Nita, Mukesh Ambani Meet President-elect Trump Ahead of Inauguration

The Ambanis, part of an exclusive guest list, are attending high-profile events, including a candlelight dinner with Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Nita, Mukesh Ambani Meet President-elect Trump Ahead of Inauguration

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani met US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, a day before his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States. The couple will attend the inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol on January 20, 2025.

The Ambanis, who arrived in Washington DC on January 18, will be seated on the platform with other distinguished guests, including members of Trump’s Cabinet and elected officials. Their visit is part of a series of high-profile inaugural events.

On Sunday, the Ambanis participated in a prestigious “candlelight dinner” hosted by President-elect Trump, attended by Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance. This exclusive event follows a weekend of celebrations that began with a reception and fireworks display at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

The inauguration will see attendance from several global business tycoons, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. French billionaire Xavier Niel and his wife are also on the guest list. Notably, Zuckerberg is co-hosting a black-tie reception with Republican donor Miriam Adelson to mark the occasion, which the Ambanis are expected to attend.

Representing the Indian government, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will also be present at the swearing-in ceremony. Trump, who served as the 45th President from 2017 to 2021, is set to return to the White House for his second term.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Is Returning To The White House: A Look At His Family Tree Ahead Of Inauguration Day

Filed under

mukesh ambani Nita Ambani Trump inauguration

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Vantara To Provide Lifelong Care For Elephants Bishnupriya And Lakshmipriya After Transfer From ISKCON Mayapur

Vantara To Provide Lifelong Care For Elephants Bishnupriya And Lakshmipriya After Transfer From ISKCON Mayapur

Trump’s Return: What’s Next for Indian Economy?

Trump’s Return: What’s Next for Indian Economy?

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize? All You Need To Know!

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash...

No Sundaying For These Countries! Here’s A List Of Countries Which Do Not Have Off On Sunday

No Sundaying For These Countries! Here’s A List Of Countries Which Do Not Have Off...

Nikhil Chaudhary’s Stellar Debut Over And ‘Gabru’ Celebration Steals The Spotlight In BBL Clash

Nikhil Chaudhary’s Stellar Debut Over And ‘Gabru’ Celebration Steals The Spotlight In BBL Clash

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize? All You Need To Know!

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash

What Is Jason Derulo Doing In India? Viral Singer Shows His Moves To SRK, Govinda Hit Songs

What Is Jason Derulo Doing In India? Viral Singer Shows His Moves To SRK, Govinda

Coldplay Concert: Chris Martin Reveals Cheeky Request Made By Jasprit Bumrah Backstage

Coldplay Concert: Chris Martin Reveals Cheeky Request Made By Jasprit Bumrah Backstage

Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry When Asked About Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case? Watch Video To Know All

Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry When Asked About Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case?

Caught On Cam! OnlyFans Model Azra Ay Vandan Gets Arrested For Planning To Sleep With 100 Men In 24 Hours

Caught On Cam! OnlyFans Model Azra Ay Vandan Gets Arrested For Planning To Sleep With

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox