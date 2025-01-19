Nita, Mukesh Ambani Meet President-elect Trump Ahead of Inauguration

The Ambanis, part of an exclusive guest list, are attending high-profile events, including a candlelight dinner with Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani met US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, a day before his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States. The couple will attend the inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol on January 20, 2025.

The Ambanis, who arrived in Washington DC on January 18, will be seated on the platform with other distinguished guests, including members of Trump’s Cabinet and elected officials. Their visit is part of a series of high-profile inaugural events.

On Sunday, the Ambanis participated in a prestigious “candlelight dinner” hosted by President-elect Trump, attended by Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance. This exclusive event follows a weekend of celebrations that began with a reception and fireworks display at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

The inauguration will see attendance from several global business tycoons, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. French billionaire Xavier Niel and his wife are also on the guest list. Notably, Zuckerberg is co-hosting a black-tie reception with Republican donor Miriam Adelson to mark the occasion, which the Ambanis are expected to attend.

Representing the Indian government, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will also be present at the swearing-in ceremony. Trump, who served as the 45th President from 2017 to 2021, is set to return to the White House for his second term.

