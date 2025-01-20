Watch: Donald Trump’s Awkward Air Kiss with Melania Goes Viral

Moments after Donald Trump stepped into the Capitol Rotunda to take the oath as the next President of the United States, a small yet unexpected moment stole the spotlight.

Moments after Donald Trump stepped into the Capitol Rotunda to take the oath as the next President of the United States, a small yet unexpected moment stole the spotlight. As Trump turned to greet his wife, Melania, with a kiss, an unexpected obstacle — her wide-brimmed hat — turned the sweet gesture into a viral sensation. The hat’s brim blocked his face, leading to what many on social media described as “the most awkward fake kiss of all time.”

The Hat That Stole the Show At Donald Trump Inauguration

Melania Trump, known for her impeccable fashion sense, donned a navy-blue dress paired with a bold wide-brimmed hat. While her outfit was widely praised for its elegance, it inadvertently led to the viral moment that became a talking point for millions. The president, leaning in for a cheek kiss, found himself air-kissing instead, unable to reach his wife’s cheek due to the hat’s obstructive brim.

New US president Donald Trump *nearly* kisses wife Melania on the cheek #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/CrtuhySheo — Francis Keogh (@HonestFrank) January 20, 2025

This brief exchange quickly made waves on social media. One user quipped, “I would wear that hat too if it meant Donald Trump couldn’t kiss me.” Another added humorously, “Melania Trump just stood there as Donald gave her the most awkward fake kiss of all time—air never felt so loved.”

Melania’s “Dark MAGA” Look At Donald Trump Inauguration

Melania’s navy-blue outfit, which some described as resembling a “funeral outfit,” added fuel to the social media frenzy. Many speculated that her choice of attire and hat might have been deliberate, aligning with a supposed “dark MAGA” theme.

One user noted, “Was wondering why Melania is wearing what looks like a funeral outfit with a wide-brimmed hat half covering her eyes. Then Donald Trump leaned in to kiss her and had to air kiss because the brim got in the way.” Another commented, “I’m actually screaming; Melania doesn’t even like being kissed by him. This is embarrassing.”

Praise and Criticism At Donald Trump Inauguration: Fashion vs. Intent

Opinions about the incident were divided. Some users admired Melania’s stylish and practical choice, seeing the hat as a subtle way to avoid the kiss. Others speculated that Trump might have opted for the air kiss to avoid smudging her makeup during such a high-profile moment.

One commenter joked, “Trump went for the cheek kiss, but Melania’s hat was a no-go zone. He ended up kissing nothing but air, proving even the President can miss. Maybe it’s time for ‘Make Air Kissing Great Again!'”