What Is Sieg Heil? Did Elon Musk Offer MAGA Rally Nazi Salute At Trump Inauguration

Elon Musk sparked widespread controversy after making a gesture at the Washington DC Trump parade that many perceived as a Nazi-style salute. The incident, which aired live, has led to intense debate and divided reactions across social media.

US billionaire Elon Musk found himself at the center of controversy after a gesture made at the Washington DC Trump parade on Monday, following President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The gesture, which appeared to resemble a Nazi salute, Sieg Heil was caught on live television. Musk made the motion three times during the broadcast, prompting an outpouring of reactions online.

The Salute and Reaction from the Crowd

Musk was seen on stage at the Capital One Arena, where 20,000 Trump supporters had gathered. After thanking the audience, he raised his right arm in what appeared to be a stiff, outstretched position, widely interpreted as a Nazi-style salute. As the crowd cheered, Musk reportedly turned toward supporters behind him and repeated the gesture.

“This is what victory feels like,” Musk said as he stood before the crowd, delivering a message of triumph. “This was no ordinary victory; this was a fork in the road of human civilization.”

Elon Musk does what looks like a Hitler salute after talking of victory at Trump inauguration, thanking supporters for assuring “the future of civilisation” pic.twitter.com/xp0kmJ5dFQ — James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) January 20, 2025

Nazi Salute and Its Symbolism

Musk’s actions triggered a flood of responses on social media. Some commentators referred to the gesture as a “Sieg Heil,” a term synonymous with the Nazi salute used during Adolf Hitler’s regime. The salute, which involves extending the right arm forward with the palm facing downward, was commonly associated with Nazi Germany and the atrocities of the Holocaust.

“I can’t believe what I’m seeing,” one user wrote on X, “Remember when Democrats called MAGA rallies ‘Nazi rallies’? President un-elect Elon Musk just did the Nazi Sieg Heil salute.”

At the same time, others speculated that Musk’s gesture was not a Nazi salute but rather a “Roman salute,” a gesture with roots in ancient Rome, used by soldiers to show respect to their commanders. Though the Roman salute was later adopted by fascist regimes, including Nazi Germany, some defended Musk’s actions as a misinterpreted gesture.

Nazi Salute, Musk’s Speech and Mars Ambitions

Musk’s remarks during the event focused heavily on his enthusiasm for space exploration. He expressed excitement over Trump’s reference to Mars during his inaugural speech, a topic that aligns with Musk’s own ambitions for space exploration through his company SpaceX. Musk referenced the idea of sending astronauts to Mars, sharing his enthusiasm for the historic possibility of planting the American flag on another planet.

“We’re gonna take DOGE to Mars!” Musk said, drawing cheers from the crowd. “Can you imagine how awesome it will be to have American astronauts plant the flag on another planet for the first time? How inspiring would that be?!”

Criticism and Defenses

As the controversy over the gesture grew, social media erupted with various interpretations of Musk’s actions. Some critics were quick to label it a “Nazi salute,” while others questioned the context in which it occurred. “Our new co-president Elon Musk gives a Nazi salute on day one of the Trump presidency,” tweeted Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett, sharing a video clip of the moment.

However, Musk’s supporters rallied to his defense, arguing that the gesture was misunderstood. “Elon Musk was excited and spread his hand to the crowd,” one supporter wrote on X. “Every leftist is going to try and characterize this as a Nazi salute.”

Opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon from Newsweek also weighed in, emphasizing that Musk is not a supporter of fascism and suggesting the gesture was merely an expression of exuberance. “As a person with a strong track record of criticizing Elon Musk, I feel extremely confident asserting that this was not a Nazi salute,” she said. “Elon Musk is a friend to the Jews.”

Also Read: Lauren Sanchez Slammed For Obscene Outfit At Donald Trump’s Inauguration