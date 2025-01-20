Lauren Sanchez made a bold statement at Donald Trump's inauguration, drawing attention with a daring wardrobe choice. The journalist and fiancée of Jeff Bezos caused a stir when she revealed a white pantsuit with a lace bra on display, sparking a heated reaction on social media.

Journalist Lauren Sanchez, 55, arrived at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C. for Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, initially appearing stylish and chic in a cozy white mohair coat. However, the fiancé of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos soon caused an uproar when she removed her coat to reveal a white pantsuit that featured a lace bra visibly on display beneath the jacket.

The decision to show off her lingerie caught the attention of social media users, sparking a heated debate. On X (formerly Twitter), many shared their disapproval, voicing concerns over Sanchez’s bold fashion choice.

Social Media Reactions

“Good grief, Lauren Sanchez. Put them away for one day,” one user commented, clearly displeased by the revealing outfit.

“Lauren Sanchez is wearing a bra,” noted another shocked follower, while a third exclaimed, “Just when I was luxuriating in the beauty and class of @FLOTUS45, in walks Lauren Sanchez wearing only a bra.”

Others also criticized Sanchez for what they perceived as an inappropriate look. One user questioned, “Why does Lauren Sánchez always dress like a hooker? FFS dress appropriately.”

Lauren Sanchez Arrives Alongside Jeff Bezos

Sanchez arrived at the inauguration alongside her billionaire partner, Jeff Bezos, 61, on the morning of January 20. The former TV host initially appeared poised in her buttoned-up white mohair coat, with her dark brown hair styled in loose waves and tied up in a low ponytail, some tendrils framing her face.

However, her wardrobe took a daring turn when she shed the coat, revealing a white pantsuit paired with lace lingerie visible under the jacket, causing a stir among the attendees.

Lauren Sanchez Attends Exclusive Candlelight Dinner

The night before the inauguration, Sanchez attended an exclusive candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. The event saw Sanchez rubbing shoulders with Ivanka Trump, daughter of the president-elect, as they shared a warm embrace.

For the occasion, Sanchez wore an elegant black Dolce & Gabbana gown, featuring a glittery strapless top and a silk-draped skirt. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Sanchez described the evening as a “magical night” and posted a photo showing off her stunning ensemble.

The Dolce & Gabbana Controversy

While Sanchez dazzled in her Dolce & Gabbana gown, the fashion house stayed silent in the midst of controversy. The brand found itself at the center of criticism after it dressed Ivanka Trump, 43, in a hand-beaded crystal and pearl gown for the event. The gown was crafted by the renowned American designer Oscar de la Renta, who also dressed Second Lady Usha Vance, 39, in a similar design.

The choice of these prominent figures to wear the brand sparked backlash among liberals, particularly after the public learned of Ivanka Trump’s association with the company. In response, Dolce & Gabbana refrained from commenting on the growing controversy.

Sanchez and Bezos were also seen socializing with tech mogul Elon Musk, 53, ahead of the event, where the couple appeared deeply engaged in conversation. Throughout the evening, Sanchez remained close to her fiancé, holding his arm tightly as they made their way through the event.

